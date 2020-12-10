Route 3034 Chartiers Street Survey Work Friday, Next Week in Bridgeville

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing survey work on Chartiers Street (Route 3034) in Bridgeville Borough, Allegheny County, will occur Friday, December 11 and Monday and Tuesday, December 14-15 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on Chartiers Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day between Washington Pike (Route 50) and Bank Street. Additionally, restrictions will occur on Lesnett Road (Route 3034) between Bank Street and Sarah Street. Crews from McTish, Kunkel and Associates will conduct drone survey work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

