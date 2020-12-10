Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Broward County Commissioner and Congressional Candidate Barbara Sharief Has Been a Strong Supporter of Our AG Community

Democrat Barbara Sharief has been a tireless supporter, locally and nationally, for our rural, farming, and agricultural communities.

As your Congresswoman, I will continue to be a champion for Florida’s farmers and rural counties at the Federal level.”
— Barbara Sharief
BROWARD COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For years, our rural, farming, and agricultural communities have been under attack not just by volatile weather and changing weather patterns, but by the recent economic downturn.

As a Congresswoman, I will do everything that I can to help financially restore this much needed industry.

We know that our food supply depends on rural and farming communities getting the support they need to get through this pandemic and crisis. As a member of the National Association of Counties and as past President of the Florida Association of Counties, I have been committed to this cause for some time. I’ve advocated for PILT and SRS as well as support for farmers due to destructive weather.

“This is personal to me. Members of my family were farmers in Marianna, Florida located in Jackson County, Florida’s Panhandle. I know, firsthand, the struggles farmers and our rural communities are facing.

As your Congresswoman, I will continue to be a champion for Florida’s farmers and rural counties at the Federal level,” said Sharief.

The election is August, 2022.

Broward County Commissioner and Congressional Candidate Barbara Sharief Has Been a Strong Supporter of Our AG Community

