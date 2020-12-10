Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International Ring Out 2020 and Look Toward 2021 Increase in Retail Sales

Return to Brick and Mortar Stores and 2021 Health and Wellness Trends Bode Well for the Upcoming 12 Months

/EIN News/ -- PALM BEACH, FL, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, is excited about 2021.

“Everyone knows that 2020 has been tough in the retail industry,” Gould said. “Many consumer sectors suffered, but others, such as health and wellness, actually thrived.

“Now, with the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines imminent, the retail industry is looking forward to 2021,” Gould said. “Economists are forecasting a return to pre-pandemic Gross Domestic Product levels by mid-2021 .”

Goldman Sachs predicts that U.S. GDP will continue to grow in 2021 until it returns to pre-pandemic levels in the second quarter of 2021.

Gould said it looks like Congress may pass a $900 billion stimulus package before President Trump leaves office, and he expects the Biden administration will try to negotiate additional COVID-19 economic aid during the first half of the new year.

All these factors bode well for the U.S. economy and the health and wellness industry.

“We saw tremendous sales growth during the pandemic for health and wellness products, such as dietary supplements,” Gould said. “Although consumers curtailed their in-person shopping, online sales increased dramatically for dietary supplements. For 2021, NPI sees continued strength in online sales, but also an increase in street traffic at brick-and-mortar locations.

“Dominant online sales are here forever,” he added.

COVID-19 also pushed people to prioritize their health in 2020, a trend that should continue for years to come.

“Consumers are looking for any health advantage they can give themselves,” Gould said. “Dietary supplement usage is near all-time highs for the fourth consecutive year. American consumers believe their dietary supplements are an effective method to stay healthy.”

Although he expects continued growth for the health and wellness industry, Gould said he agrees with health-related publications that report immunity boosters, probiotics, mental health concerns, organic products, sustainable manufacturing practices, and family nutrition will continue to be popular trends in 2021.

“I talk to hundreds of health and wellness companies every month,” Gould said. “They are upbeat, especially now that the COVID-19 vaccines are reportedly effective. They realize that consumers who already were concerned about their health before the pandemic are even more so after nine-months of the coronavirus.”

The Boca Raton-based NPI works with international health and wellness companies with brands they want to introduce to American consumers. The “Evolution of Distribution” process that Gould developed covers all aspects of successfully entering the U.S. market:

Speed to Market/Sales Velocity

Procurement of Purchase Orders

Marketing and Promotion of Brand to Consumers and Retailers

FDA Label Compliance Review

Trademarking/Brand Protection

Claims and Regulatory Review

Warehousing

National Network of Power Brokers

Product Line Evaluation

Gould said the ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform provides companies with expertise in sales, marketing, and product distribution.

Gould has put together an experienced management team led by NPI President Jeff Fernandez, who previously worked as a buyer for Amazon and Walmart. Fernandez helped create from ground zero Amazon’s health and wellness category in the early 2000s.

At that time, Gould supplied Fernandez with more than 150 health and wellness brands to place on Amazon’s virtual shelves.

“That was an exciting time in retail history when Amazon started expanding beyond books and electronics,” Gould said. “We believe 2021 will be historic, as well. We see positive signs for the U.S. economy, which should translate into solid expansion for health and wellness brands.”

For more information, visit Nutritional Products International online.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

Attachment

Andrew Polin Nutritional Products International 561-544-0719 apolin@inhealthmedia.com