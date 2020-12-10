The book that your Boss doesn’t want you to read.

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Immediate Release: Covid-19 has altered the job market forever. Contracts have never mattered more, as employment protections, job security, health coverage, and work-from-home options are now major concerns. You’re covered with the game-changing book Even CEOs Get Fired, written by top employment lawyer Jotham Stein. Jotham is the person that the CEOs and entrepreneurs hire when they need to secure the best possible employment contract deals, and now his book makes his effective negotiation tactics and inside knowledge available to everyone.

Jotham has spent more than two decades fighting to get the best deals possible for his clients - and has written this book to make the secrets of his work broadly accessible. He walks readers through the best practices and common pitfalls when negotiating – from getting hired, to surviving an employer’s changes in control, to getting fired.

Even CEOs Get Fired is a vital, clear, and comprehensive guide to contract negotiations and employment law, with practical advice for everyone – from fresh-out-of-undergrad new hires right up to management level. Each chapter focuses on a particular issue, mixing straightforward actionable advice with engaging fictional stories, based on real-life scenarios Jotham has seen in his practice.

"This book is about you the entrepreneur, you the executive, you the manager, you who are just trying to get ahead," explains Jotham. "You’ll learn to be aware, to recognize potential employment pitfalls, and how to protect yourself. You’ll also learn that you may have more leverage than you might think, either now or as you advance in your career."



Whether you are trying to protect your interests in uncertain times, considering a career move, negotiating a separation agreement, starting out in a career, have lost your job, or are considering jumping into entrepreneurship, you will learn how to negotiate like a CEO, regardless of your position. Those already at management level, will appreciate his explanations of which documents and clauses really matter in complex employment agreements, and how to maximize your leverage by focusing on the bottom line. Even CEOs Get Fired is the ultimate guide to taking control of your career.



Jotham Stein is a Silicon Valley employment lawyer and principal of the Law Offices of Jotham S. Stein P.C., in California, New York and Illinois. He represents entrepreneurs, C-Suite executives, board members, senior managers, and employees at companies of every size and type. With more than twenty years of experience in entrepreneurial and executive America, navigating conference rooms and boardrooms from Silicon Valley to New York, Jotham is a preeminent practitioner in the field.

ORDER EVEN CEOS GET FIRED ON: Amazon Barnes & Noble Powell’s Books Books-A-Million

