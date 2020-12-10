Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report November 2020

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  November   YTD - November Beginning
Inventory
  2020 2019 %Chg   2020 2019 %Chg Nov 2020
2WD Farm Tractors                
  < 40 HP 10,738 7,281 47.5   182,461 152,291 19.8 49,523
  40 < 100 HP 4,094 3,190 28.3   61,020 54,540 11.9 24,324
  100+ HP 929 748 24.2   16,956 16,747 1.2 6,549
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 15,761 11,219 40.5   260,437 223,578 16.5 80,396
4WD Farm Tractors 201 105 91.4   2,685 2,565 4.7 700
Total Farm Tractors 15,962 11,324 41.0   263,122 226,143 16.4 81,096
Self-Prop Combines 213 160 33.1   4,544 4,269 6.4 686
                   

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.


