Global Food Antioxidants Market Size study, by Type, Application and Regional Forecasts 2020-2030

December 11, 2020

Food Antioxidants Market:

Executive Summary

Food Antioxidants Market: Market Segments: By Type (Natural and Synthetic); By Source (Fruits & Vegetables, Oils, Spices & Herbs, Botanical Extracts, Gallic Acid, & Petroleum); By Application (Prepared Meat & Poultry, Fats & Oils, Bakery & Confectionery, & Others) and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030

Product Overview

Natural compounds that mitigate harm caused by oxygen are antioxidants. It is also referred to as a material that inhibits oxidation, i.e. it prevents free radicals from causing chemical reactions that result in chain reactions destroying the organisms' cells. Basically, the term antioxidant is used for substances such as natural chemicals present in body tissue and foods that are considered beneficial to human health, and the other is synthetic chemicals combined with goods to avoid oxidation in them.

Market Highlights

Food Antioxidants Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 6.3% in 2030.

Food Antioxidants Market to surpass USD 2.6 billion by 2030 from USD 1.34 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 6.3% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2019-30. Growing customer perception of healthy alternatives is expected to boost market demand for food antioxidants during the forecast period. In recent years, customers have turned to vast amounts of processed foods, such as chips, meats and drinks.

Food Antioxidants Market: Segments

Synthetic food antioxidants Segment to grow with the highest CAGR of XX.X% during 2019-30

Food Antioxidants Market is segmented by type into natural and synthetic antioxidants. The greater market share in 2019 was accounted by natural antioxidants segment owing to the anti-aging advantages they offer and the rising public perception of healthy eating habits. Natural antioxidants are further categorized into vitamin C, vitamin E, vitamin A, polyphenols and carotenoids, while tert-butylhydroquinone (THBQ), butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT), butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) and propyl gallate (PG) are further classified into synthetic antioxidants. Synthetic food antioxidants are used mainly in the food industry to delay lipid oxidation inside a food system / product to stabilise and retain refined fats & oils. Synthetic antioxidants are used to restore or enhance the natural protection against oxidative damage of oils & fats, which improves their shelf life significantly.

Food Antioxidants Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

The increase in consumption of processed food

The rise in the consumption of processed food is one of the major factors driving the growth of the demand for antioxidants. Demand for processed food or ultra-processed food has increased dramatically across the globe in recent years. Saturated fats, carbohydrates, total fats, free sugars and sodium are high in the packaged food products available on the market and poor in basic nutrients such as nutrition, proteins, vitamins and potassium.

Restraints

Stringent government regulations

To some extent, strict government regulations related to antioxidants are likely to impede the growth of the demand for antioxidants. This can be attributed primarily to the quality certification needed for the manufacture of goods based on antioxidants. Governments have stringent policies in developing countries on the addition of food ingredients. They also have relatively strict policies on antioxidants from synthetic foods and their food product quality.

Food Antioxidants Market: Regions

Food Antioxidants Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions.

These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MENA.

Food Antioxidants Market in Asia Pacific held the largest market share of XX% in the year 2018 since there is increased awareness regarding the benefits of food antioxidants. The US and Europe are both seeing an rise in the value of the market. Market demand for healthy eating, the movement towards natural and organic foods, and the increasing need for convenience food items significantly influence the Asia Pacific food & beverage industry. With emerging economies, rising industrialization, growing demand for packaged foods, and customer preference for quality products, the growth of the food & beverage industry is becoming increasingly positive for ingredient suppliers. Despite growing awareness of the health risks associated with synthetic food additives, these patterns and tastes have created a need for new additives in foods.

Food Antioxidants Market: Key Players

• Cargill Incorporated

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• BASF SE

• DuPont

• Advanced Organic Materials, S.A.

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Kalsec Inc.

• DSM

• International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF

• Kemin Industries, Inc

Food Antioxidants Market report also contains analysis on:

Food Antioxidants Market Segments:

By Type:

• Natural

o Vitamin E

o Vitamin C

o Carotenoids

o Rosemary extracts

o Greentea extracts

o Other natural types (acerola extracts and grapeseed extracts)

• Synthetic

o TBHQ

o BHA

o BHT

o PG

o Other synthetic types (potassium sorbate and calcium propionate)

By Source:

• Fruits & vegetables

• Oils

• Spices & herbs

• Botanical extracts

• Gallic acid

• Petroleum-derived

By Application:

• Fats & oils

• Prepared foods

• Prepared meat & poultry

• Seafood

• Bakery & confectionery

• Plant-based alternatives (meat & dairy)

• Nutraceuticals

• Other

• Food Antioxidants Market Dynamics

• Food Antioxidants Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints

