Hoyer Statement on President-Elect Joe Biden's Nomination of Katherine Tai to Serve as U.S. Trade Representative

"America's trade relationships and enforcement of fair trading rules will be crucial to ensuring that American businesses and workers can emerge from this pandemic with the tools necessary to compete, succeed, and prosper. That's why I am pleased that President-elect Biden has chosen Katherine Tai to be the next U.S. Trade Representative. Having served with great ability as Trade Counsel for the House Ways and Means Committee, Katherine will bring an unparalleled depth of experience to the role. Her work ensuring that the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement incorporated fixes to address the concerns of organized labor and working families proved critical in securing its overwhelming approval by Congress, and I know she will continue to fight every day for trade policies that advantage American workers and prevent our competitors from breaking the rules. I hope the Senate will confirm Katherine, along with the rest of President-elect Biden's appointees, without unnecessary delay."