IVD Quality Control Product Market Revenue At $1,052 Million | COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Top Players
IVD Quality Control Product Market is expected to reach $1,052 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2022
North America was the highest revenue contributor to the global market. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region by 2022. The global IVD quality control products market was valued at $823 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $1,052 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 3.5% from 2016 to 2022. The quality controls products segment dominated the market with four-fifths share in 2015. The growth of the global IVD quality control products market is propelled by increase in adoption of multianalyte third party quality controls. Serum/plasma-based controls products are popular due to their high stability and long shelf life.
The IVD quality control products market is driven by factors such as increasing number of accredited laboratories, stringent mandates on the use of third party IVD quality control products, and increase in the number of IVD test volumes across the globe. Increase in adoption of multianalyte controls and focus of key players on expanding their market presence in emerging economies are anticipated to create new growth opportunities for market players. However, poor reimbursement scenario and lack of regulations regarding the use of controls in emerging economies are expected to hamper the market growth during the analysis period.
Key findings of the study
In 2015, quality controls segment dominated the IVD quality control products market. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.
North America contributed the largest share in the global IVD quality control products market in 2015, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2016 to 2022.
The immunochemistry application segment holds the largest share in the global IVD quality control products market, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. was the major shareholder in the North American market in 2015.
The Japan was the major shareholder in the Asia-Pacific market in 2015 with around half of market share.
North America was the highest revenue contributor to the global market. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region by 2022, registering a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, due to increase in acceptance of third party IVD control products and spiraling number of accredited laboratories in the region.
The key players in the IVD quality control products market have focused on expanding their business operations in the emerging economies by adopting strategies such as new product launches and geographical expansion.
Abbott Diagnostics
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Roche Diagnostics
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Randox Laboratories Ltd.
Helena Laboratories
Seracare Life Sciences, Inc.
Technopath Clinical Diagnostics
Sun Diagnostics LLC
