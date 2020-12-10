Senator Kearney Announces $3.8 Million in Local Grants

HARRISBURG (December 10, 2020) – Senator Tim Kearney (D – Delaware/Chester) today announced the award of $3.8 million in state grants for Delaware and Chester Counties. The funds, approved by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, support a variety of programs and services, including adult probation services, body camera initiatives, domestic abuse programs, and more.
Senator Kearney said, “These funds will support critical programs and services around Delaware and Chester Counties, from helping local law enforcement respond to the COVID-19 pandemic to helping victims of domestic violence. This is an investment in the safety and well-being of our community, and I’m so pleased to see these grants awarded.”
The grants awarded in Delaware and Chester Counties are as follows:
Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Relief – Phase 2
- Chester County – $107,132
- Delaware County – $114,945
Improvement of Adult Probation Services Funds
- Chester County – Improvement of Adult Probation Services – $533,144
- Delaware County – Improvement of Adult Probation Services – $671,039
Federal Body-Worn Camera Policy and Implementation Program Funds
- Clifton Heights Borough – Clifton Heights Police Department BWC Grant – $15,000
- Upper Darby Township – Upper Darby Police Department BWC Initiative – $75,000
Federal STOP Violence Against Women Formula Grant Funds
- Chester County Commissioners – Chester County STOP Grant – $124,992
- The Crime Victims’ Center of Chester County – RASA/VOJO Project – $698,379
- Domestic Violence Center of Chester County – Providing Rights and Services to Victims – $55,014
- Delaware County Executive Director – Juvenile Court/Probation – $322,264
- Delaware County Executive Director – Senior Victims/Court Financial Services – $272,951
- Domestic Abuse Project of Delaware County – Services to Victims of Domestic Violence – $208,924
- Delaware County Women Against Rape – Rights and Services Act – $187,329
State Children’s Advocacy Center Funds
- Chester County Commissioners – CAC Assistant – $47,000
- Family Support Line of Delaware County – Delaware County Children’s Advocacy Center – $47,000
State Endowment Act Funds
- Chester County Commissioners – $318,377
