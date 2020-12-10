Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Growth in Personal Hygiene, Demand and Regional Analysis | CAGR: 4.2%
Global autoimmune disease therapeutics market is expected to reach $153,320 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025.
Increase in prevalence of autoimmune disease and strong presence of late stage pipeline drugs are expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.”PUNE, MAHARSTRA, INDIA, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report provides an extensive analysis of key winning strategies, changing market dynamics, market size & projections, and competitive landscape. According to the report, the global autoimmune disease therapeutics market accounted for nearly $109.83 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $153.32 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025. Recent launch of advanced therapeutics plays a major role in the growth of the autoimmune disease therapeutics market. Furthermore, increase in prevalence of autoimmune disease and strong presence of late stage pipeline drugs are expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.
Rise in the adoption of autoimmune disease therapeutics, increase in incidence of autoimmune disease, and wide availability of advanced therapeutics are the major drivers of the global autoimmune disease therapeutics market. However, high cost associated with advanced autoimmune disease therapeutics hampers the market. On the contrary, growth opportunities in the emerging economies and strong presence of pipeline drugs are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.
Segmentation Analysis of the Industry
On the basis of indication, the market is bifurcated into rheumatic disease, type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and others. The rheumatic disease segment held about half of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the study period. Moreover, the segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the study period, owing to prevalence, surge in R&D activities, and availability of advanced therapeutics.
Based on sale channel, the market is divided into hospital pharmacy, drug store & retail pharmacy, and online store. The drug stores & retail pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share in 2017, contributing about three-fifths of the total market revenue. However, the online stores segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2025, owing to rise in preference of online channels and benefits such as fewer expenses, and enhanced convenience.
North America accounted for a major market share in 2017, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Higher prevalence of autoimmune disease, early diagnosis, easy availability of advanced therapeutics, strong presence of key players, favorable reimbursement in healthcare system, and higher number of trained medical professionals are key drivers of the North America autoimmune disease therapeutics market. On the other side, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to increase in number of target population, rise in adoption of therapeutics with development in healthcare infrastructure.
Industry Key Players
Abbott Laboratories
AbbVie Inc.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Novartis AG
Amgen Inc.
AstraZeneca plc.
Johnson & Johnson
Pfizer Inc.
UCB S.A.
