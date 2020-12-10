Hoyer Congratulates Leaders of the Congressional Progressive Caucus for the 117th Congress

"I join in congratulating Chairwoman Pramila Jayapal on her re-election to lead the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) in the 117th Congress, along with Rep. Katie Porter as Deputy Chair and Rep. Ilhan Omar as Whip. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Chairwoman Jayapal and the CPC to ensure that House Democrats stand united in our fight to secure legislative victories that advance our party's progressive goals. That is how we were able to pass major legislation over the past two years, including bills to raise the minimum wage, expand paid family leave, combat racial bias in policing, rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement, reject the Trump Administration's inhumane immigration policies, lower prescription drug costs, and strengthen the Affordable Care Act. As we prepare for a new Democratic Administration to take office, the CPC will surely continue to play a central role in shaping our common agenda and working to ensure that Democrats can deliver on our promises to build back better from the COVID-19 pandemic and help more of our people make it in America."