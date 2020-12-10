Division of Highways completes planning study for Burnsville T-Beam Bridge

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) has completed a planning study for the replacement of the Burnsville T-BeamBridge, located on County Route 5/10 in Braxton County.

“Projects like this are much-needed across the state,” said Secretary of Transportation, Byrd White. “We cannot get to them all at once, but it’s refreshing to see the pace pick up so rapidly. There is work in all 55 counties, in all parts of the state. It’s like going from a small creek to a rushing river; it’s very exciting. I’ve witnessed that the West Virginia Division of Highways has great employees and they are as excited as the citizens are to see the pace pick up on roadwork across the state.”

Secretary White and Deputy Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E. have approved the selection of the design consultant Michael Baker International. The consultant will begin development of the project contract documents and plans immediately. Construction will begin in late 2021.

“We could not have done this without Governor Justice’s big, bold vision and the support of our legislators,” Deputy Secretary Wriston said. “Delegate Boggs talked with us and we shared his concern for this much-needed project. Everyone needs roads, there’s not one person in our state who doesn’t rely on our roadway system each day. We appreciate the teamwork and the way people are getting behind the West Virginia Division of Highways in offering us their support as we catch up on years of underfunded maintenance. It’s not instant, but it’s moving faster that I’ve ever seen it move in my 25 years here. It’s incredibly heartening.”

With work continuing in all 55 counties across the state, West Virginia Division of Highways reminds drivers, “Heads up; phones down!” to keep each other safe.​