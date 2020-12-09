2020-12-09 16:55:23.61 Hampton BP Sells $94,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hampton BP Sells $94,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot

Robert Bryant of St. Louis recently won a $94,000 Show Me Cash jackpot from the Missouri Lottery after matching all five numbers drawn on Nov. 21. 

Bryant purchased the winning Quick Pick ticket at Hampton BP, 1104 Hampton Ave., in St. Louis. The winning numbers on Nov. 21 were 5, 12, 19, 26 and 30. 

Show Me Cash is a $1 daily Draw Game with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. So far in 2020, more than $7.2 million has been won in Show Me Cash jackpot prizes. Tonight’s jackpot is estimated at $447,000.

In FY20, players in St. Louis County won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $17 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $29 million went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.  

