2020-12-10 10:22:04.76 Change in Routine Leads to $91,000 Show Me Cash Prize

2020-12-10 10:22:04.76

Jerome Stoecker of Columbia, Illinois, has regularly played the same Missouri Lottery Show Me Cash numbers for over 20 years. However, he recently broke from tradition and purchased a Quick Pick ticket, and his spontaneity paid off.

Stoecker matched all five numbers in the Nov. 17 drawing – 9, 11, 21, 22 and 31 – to win the $91,000 jackpot. “I was a little bit taken aback,” he said. “I play the same numbers every week and won on the Quick Pick.” Stoecker purchased his ticket at the Petro Mart located 4317 Butler Hill Road in St. Louis.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. To date, winning jackpots in 2020 have averaged more than $162,000.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.