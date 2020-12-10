Useful Trees Planted For Carbon Neutral New York City Printer Help Save Honduran Location From Ravages Of 2 Hurricanes

Honduran Floods From 2 Hurricanes in November Honduran Floods From Hurricanes Eta and Iota in November Earth Enterprise Carbon Neutral - New York City Based - Green Printers

The root system of trees planted in the region to offset the carbon footprint of a commercial printer, helped keep Copan Botanical Research Station safe.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Back to back hurricanes a month ago in November, rated level 4 or 5 when they hit landfall, wreaked havoc and devastation along the eastern coasts of Honduras and Nicaragua. Hurricane Eta and lota brought with them torrential rains that amounted to between 20 and 30 inches each. Copan, a city rich in history and Mayan ruins, experienced extreme flooding, bridge outages and landslides. However one bright spot in this catastrophe is the Copan Botanical Research Station, which is responsible for the planting of over 40,000 diverse species of trees since 2009.

The root system that has taken place over the years, appears to have held during the massive hurricanes and prevented potentially devastating flooding and landslides in that area. “It looks like the trees' roots all held hands to keep our land safe!” said a relieved David Sedat, Director of the Copan project. “So trees do work, and actually have helped significantly during this Covid pandemic providing food and natural herbal medicines for the people (who of course access them on an "informal" basis.) since we have been closed for business (Covid) since March”.

These “useful” trees, include food, (e.g. Avocado, Lemon, Mango) supplemental and nutritional, (e.g. Herbal teas, etc.) as well as natural healthcare products (fibers, dyes, biofuels, natural agricultural pesticides), all of which provide economic incentives for environmental regeneration. Between the years 2009 and 2020, the “Copan Botanical Research Station” located in Central America has been generously funded by New York City based, commercial printer, Earth Enterprise owners Susan and Penelope Hort, who have supported the planting of over 43,000 trees. “We at Earth Enterprise Printing consistently endeavor to do what everyone should be doing in the fight for carbon neutrality” says Susan Hort, Co-Owner of Earth Enterprise.

Earth Enterprise is committed to carbon neutral printing, the environment, but quality is never sacrificed to meet tight deadlines. Earth Enterprise has a mission to be the “Greenest Printer” for every type of client, from high profile fashion design companies around the globe to NYC Agencies and Local Businesses. Giving back, by paying for and planting tree’s, and offering innovative printing services is just another way Earth Enterprise champions green printing. For more information on Earth Enterprise’s green approaches to printing, visit https://www.EarthEnterprise.com or call 646-362-3887 and ask Andy Hort for more information. To learn more about Earth Enterprise efforts to remain carbon neutral and the history of planting trees to offset the carbon footprint of printed products, please visit: https://earthenterprise.com/certification/.

