Bench Events partners with the Trusted Executive for third episode of Hospitality Tomorrow

Following the success of the first two episodes of Hospitality Tomorrow (www.HospitalityTomorrow.com), Bench Events (www.BenchEvents.com) has released details of the third episode set to take place on 15 December 2020 from 11:00am to 6:00pm GMT.

Powered by Bench Digital, Hospitality Tomorrow was launched to support the hard-hit international hospitality community during Covid-19, by offering a virtual conference platform that provides knowledge, facilitates information sharing and connects the industry. The first two episodes attracted more than 8,000 virtual attendees from 128 countries, featuring over 140 industry speakers from all over the world.

The third episode of Hospitality Tomorrow will take place in partnership with the Trusted Executive Foundation, a not-for-profit consultancy that helps organisations create a new standard of leadership

"2020 has been a uniquely challenging year for hospitality sector leaders so we are delighted to be working with Bench Events to deliver this virtual conference. We aim to boost the resilience and motivation of all the people who attend and we have a roster of world class motivational speakers coming together to support this community. It's going to be great fun and a real fillup for the end of the year", said Dr John Blakey, Founder, The Trusted Executive Foundation.

The immersive virtual event experience will feature seven hours of interactive content and essential industry insights by global speakers, as well as live face-to-face networking (https://bit.ly/3m72hY6), roundtable discussions, bespoke masterclasses (https://bit.ly/3m2SZwf) and a virtual Expo hosted by the event sponsors.

"2020 has tested our resilience and has transformed the way we live, work and play perhaps forever. At the eye of the storm the hospitality industry has had to endure the full impact of this new normal and to adapt and innovate to survive. Hospitality Tomorrow was designed to bring the industry together as one industry, one community, one tomorrow, and in keeping with this objective we are delighted to host Hospitality Tomorrow 3 to focus on mindset and motivation to make the most of 2021," said Jonathan Worsley, Chairman & Founder of Bench Events.

Under its theme 'Innovation, leadership and finding your mojo' the thought-provoking programme (https://bit.ly/374oLFd) of HT3 will cover a broad range of topics including: 'Innovation & creativity through digital disruption', 'Diversity as a strategic business asset', 'Leader superpowers - resilience and resourcefulness', 'How to lead, motivate & engage', How to achieve radical adaptability' and 'The developing shape of global economic recovery'.

Confirmed speakers (https://bit.ly/2JIKN7C) for the third episode of Hospitality Tomorrow include Dr. John Blakey - Founder of the Trusted Executive Foundation, Dr. Paul G. Stoltz - Founder & CEO of Peak Learning and Author of Adversity Quotient, David Thomas - Guinness Memory Champion UK, Wolfgang Neumann - Chairman, Non-Executive Director and Strategic Advisor, Ashley Giles - Managing Director England Men's Cricket, former Warwickshire and England first-class cricketer, Marloes Knippenberg - CEO of Kerten Hospitality, Jill Thomas - CEO of Bruton Productions and Marcus Child and Mark Robb - Founders of Positive Reframe.

In addition to the main conference programme, the team at Bench Events has developed a series of bespoke, expert-led virtual masterclasses (https://bit.ly/3m2SZwf) to further support the personal growth and development of hospitality professionals. The masterclasses will take place on various dates in January and February 2021 and will cover a broad range of topics including innovation & creativity, the nine leadership habits for the new world of work, leading high performance teams during difficult times, leveraging the power of storytelling, and how to become a remote speaking presentational rockstar.

More information about the agenda, speakers, masterclasses and how to register can be found at www.HospitalityTomorrow.com.

EVENT INFORMATION (https://bit.ly/3oJ1ONN)

Media Contact: Anne Bleeker In2 Consulting FZE Phone: +971 56 6030886 Email: anne@in2consulting.com

About Hospitality Tomorrow: Hospitality Tomorrow (www.HospitalityTomorrow.com) is organised by global event organiser Bench Events, which has a track record of organising premium hotel investment forums across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Latin America. As well as offering engaging content and outstanding speakers, Bench Events' conferences provide an essential networking venue for the global hospitality investment industry. Bench Events has achieved a reputation for attracting serious hotel investors, major developers, leading financiers, and C-level hotel executives. Spearheading the company is Chairman, Jonathan Worsley, one of the founders of the highly successful International Hotel Investment Forum in Berlin. Bench Events' mission is enabling prosperity by facilitating growth, networking, and thought leadership in the hospitality industry worldwide. Events include: Adria Hotel Forum (https://bit.ly/37Q4MZT), Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF.com) (AHIF), Arabian Hotel Investment Conference (AHIC.com) (AHIC), AviaDev (AviationDevelop.com), Forum de l'Investissement Hôtelier Africain (FIHA-Conference.com), Global Restaurant Investment Forum (GRIF.com) (GRIF), IDEEA Hotel Investment Forum (IDEEA-Forum.com), OpRE Operational Real Estate Festival (OP-RE.com), South America Hotel and Tourism Investment Conference (SAHIC.com) (SAHIC) and SPACE Efficient Buildings Investment Conference (Space-Conference.com)