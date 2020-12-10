Zywave Names Scott Rudy Chief Revenue Officer

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zywave, a leading insurance tech provider of cloud-based, front office- solutions driving growth for its partners, today announced the addition of software industry veteran Scott Rudy as its chief revenue officer. The appointment of Rudy follows two sizable acquisitions by Zywave over the past month, which have further expanded its U.S. presence and international footprint.



Rudy brings to the newly created role at Zywave extensive sales and leadership experience at various high-profile tech companies, most recently serving as chief sales officer of Paycor, a leading HR software provider. There he worked closely with insurance brokers and HCM service providers to establish a successful thought leadership and referral program, strengthening channel relationships, growing revenue and expanding Paycor’s network at a national level. Rudy’s prior experience includes leadership positions at leading tech companies specializing in front-office applications, such as Salesforce and SAVO, as well as innovative software providers SAP and PTC, and more than a decade of service in the U.S. Army.

“Scott’s knowledge of the broker and HCM markets, as well as the software industry as a whole, makes him an excellent fit for Zywave,” said Jason Liu, CEO of Zywave. “Under his leadership, we look forward to further improving cross-functional communication, collaboration and execution across sales, marketing and customer delivery.”

As a key member of Zywave’s senior leadership team, Rudy will oversee the company’s sales, marketing, services and support functions as Zywave enters a period of high growth. With the addition of its recent acquisitions of Advisen and ITC, Zywave now serves more than 15,000 insurance organizations globally.

“I’m thrilled to join Jason and the Zywave team during this exciting time in the company’s history,” said Rudy. “I look forward to sharing my experience and helping lead Zywave as we continue to transform the digital sales experience in the insurance industry, setting our customers up for long-term success.”

For the latest news from Zywave, including more about its recent acquisitions, visit zywave.com/about-us/news.

About Zywave

Zywave leads the insurance tech industry, fueling business growth for its partners with cloud-based sales management, client delivery, content and analytics solutions. Offering a technology platform embedded with robust data and the most comprehensive content portfolio available, we empower smarter business decisions throughout the entire customer lifecycle. More than 15,000 carriers, HCM service providers, insurance agencies and brokerages worldwide—including all of the top 100 U.S. insurance firms—use Zywave solutions to enhance client services, achieve business growth and promote greater health, wellness and safety. Additional information can be found at www.zywave.com.

Contact: April Larsen april.larsen@zywave.com 414-918-0547