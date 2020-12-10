Verizon Business offers touchless payment capability with Clover from Fiserv

Clover® point-of-sale platform and merchant services are available to Verizon Business customers

/EIN News/ -- BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business and Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today announced a new relationship that allows Verizon Business to provide customers access to Clover Flex , a mobile point-of-sale device that can enable touchless payments. In addition, the relationship will allow Verizon customers to utilize Fiserv merchant services, including debit and credit card processing with a range of payment acceptance options, including online, mobile and in-person.



In making the announcement TJ Fox, President of Business Markets for Verizon Business stated, “Businesses are investing in technologies to advance and grow their businesses, address customer needs and adapt to today's environment. Providing a touchless experience is another example of our dedication to empowering small businesses with the tools they need to succeed and meet customer demands.”

Verizon Business customers have access to the Clover point-of-sale platform from Fiserv, including the all-in-one mobile Clover Flex , which can enable touchless payments. When used by Verizon business customers, the Clover Flex device is embedded with a Verizon SIM Card to facilitate reliable payment acceptance via the Verizon network.

The Clover platform and merchant services from Fiserv, enables retailers, restaurant owners and other small business owners to provide their customers with in-demand payment experiences. For restaurants, this includes the ability to accept orders online for carryout or curbside pickup and to create an entirely touchless ordering and payment experience for customers choosing to dine in. A mobile solution like Clover Flex provides businesses with the flexibility needed to adapt to these changing demands.

In fact, according to the Verizon Business Small Business Recovery Survey , 55% of small businesses are concerned with delivering services efficiently amid social distancing regulations due to COVID-19.

“Verizon has a reputation for providing businesses with superior connectivity, and shares our commitment to working closely with small business owners to enable their success,” said Devin McGranahan, Head of Global Business Solutions at Fiserv. “We continue to broaden our distribution network in tandem with trusted service providers like Verizon that want to make it easier for small and mid-sized businesses to access modern solutions like Clover that can help them adapt and grow.”

Clover is a market-leading point-of-sale platform with more than one million devices distributed globally, processing more than $130 billion in annualized payment volume. Clover is a complete business-management platform enabling businesses to maximize their operating efficiencies and grow, while allowing customers to pay using a debit or credit card or via mobile payment options such as Apple Pay®, Samsung Pay®, and Google Pay®.

In addition to Verizon Business’ new offerings from Fiserv, customers can find out more about new unlimited business plans as low as $30 per line1, with unlimited talk, text and data and Verizon’s Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband , available in parts of select cities, and Nationwide network, available in more than 1800 cities.

1) Monthly fee per line w/5 or more lines. Taxes & fees apply. Device payment smartphone purchase, Auto Pay & paper-free billing required.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies®. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

Media Contact:

Claudia Russo

Claudia.Russo@verizon.com



