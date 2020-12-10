NatureSweet® Launches The Joy of Sharing Holiday Recipe Book

The No. 1 grower of best-tasting tomatoes is gifting a healthy recipe book to all its fellow tomato lovers this holiday season

/EIN News/ -- San Antonio, TX, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NatureSweet® (NatureSweet.com) is the single source solution for greenhouse grown vegetables. With the holiday season in full swing, NatureSweet® is excited to share its favorite holiday recipes with its fellow tomato lovers.

NatureSweet® knows that feeling good about what you’re serving your family is just as important as how it tastes. That’s why NatureSweet® is sharing its top ten holiday recipes that are as healthy as they are delicious. From gluten free breakfast casseroles to vegan-friendly (and dairy free!) creamed corn, there’s something for everyone at the NatureSweet® holiday table. These recipes are bursting with love and joy. And to NatureSweet®, that’s the sweetest gift of all.

“Celebrating and sharing flavorful tomato dishes with the people we love is a favorite past-time of ours here at NatureSweet,” said NatureSweet® VP of Marketing Lori Castillo, “This year more than ever it was important to us that we share love and joy with our fellow tomato lovers through NatureSweet recipes for them to enjoy at their holiday tables.”

In addition, Registered Dietitian Ana Reisdorf partnered with NatureSweet® to cultivate each recipe and provide healthy insights. Reisdorf has 12 years of experience as a Registered Dietitian. She has a passion for creating incredible health and nutrition content. Her main focus is writing evidence-based, authority building content for nutrition and health brands. Read more about Reisdorf at https://www.anareisdorf.com/.

Visit https://naturesweet.com/our-products/cherubs/ to find and download The Joy of Sharing NatureSweet Recipe Book.



About NatureSweet®

NatureSweet® is the single source solution for greenhouse grown vegetables driven by the leading and best tasting brand on snacking tomatoes by the end of 2023. Always vine-nurtured and hand-picked at the peak of freshness, only NatureSweet® produce guarantees great taste all year round. NatureSweet® produce is carefully grown, harvested, and packaged by more than 8,000 full-time Associates, and are sold at major grocers, mass retailers, club stores and food service operators in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Known for amazing Associates, award-winning quality, and innovative packaging, NatureSweet® is also committed to having a positive social, environmental and economic impact on the communities in which they operate.

Lori Castillo NS Brands, LTD 210-861-5320 loricastillo@naturesweet.com