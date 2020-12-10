Global Shared Mobility Market Size & Trends Will Reach to USD 238.03 billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the [180+ Pages] research report, the global Shared Mobility Market was estimated at USD 99.08 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 238.03 billion by 2026. The global Shared Mobility Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.42% from 2019 to 2026.Top players are Uber Technologies Inc., Cabify, ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (OLA), Gett, Lyft Inc., Europcar, Grab, Careem, Taxify OÜ, BlaBlaCar, Wingz Inc, Curb Mobility and others.

According to the research study, the global Shared Mobility Market was estimated at USD 99.08 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 238.03 billion by 2026. The global Shared Mobility Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.42% from 2019 to 2026.

Shared mobility is the advanced and innovative transportation service that enables the user to borrow or use the vehicles for short term access. The shared transportation is significantly influenced by the advancements in social networking, the internet, location-based services, and mobile technologies. There are various types of shared mobility that include car sharing, taxi sharing, bike sharing, ride sharing, and others. Shared mobility offers a large number of advantages such as reduced congestion, social and environmental benefits, and monetization for the under used resources. Several countries are adopting shared mobility for achieving their environmental goals.

Growth Drivers: Shared Mobility Market

Some of the high impact rendering drivers for the shared mobility market is increasing traffic congestion and low per capita income in the developing countries. Shared mobility provides short-term transportation facilities to consumers at a lower price. Increased traffic congestion and the growing adoption of shared mobility have influenced several transport and technology companies to sign the shared mobility principle. For example, on February 1, 2018, fifteen leading transport and technology companies of the world have signed shared mobility principle that includes Didi, Keolis, BlaBlaCar, Citymapper, LimeBike, Lyft, Ofo, Ola, Mobike, Motivate, Scoot Networks, Transit, Via, Uber, and Zipcar. Moreover, stringent government regulations related to harmful gas emission is the key factor that can drive the market in the forecast period. However, a lack of awareness regarding the benefits of shared mobility services can restrict the market growth.

Key Segments: Shared Mobility Market

The shared mobility market is classified on the basis of service, vehicle, and business model. Based on the service segment the shared mobility market is bifurcated into ride hailing, bike sharing, ride sharing, car sharing, and others. Ride hailing segment dominates the market in terms of revenue share in the year 2019. The growth is mainly driven by the increasing participation of automotive players into shared mobility services. For example, on July 17, 2018, BMW has launched “ReachNow arm” that offers car sharing and ride hailing services across the USA. By vehicle, the market is divided into cars, two-wheelers, and others. The car segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the year 2019 owing to growing car sharing, ride hailing, and rental services by the transport companies. P2P (Peer-to-Peer), B2B, and B2C are the business model segments for the shared mobility market. The P2P segment accounts significant market share due to the growing utilization of vehicles for rental and leasing services.

Shared Mobility Market: Service Segment Analysis

Ride Hailing

Bike Sharing

Ride Sharing

Car Sharing

Others

Shared Mobility Market: Vehicle Segment Analysis

Car

Two-Wheeler

Others

Shared Mobility Market: Business Model Segment Analysis

P2P

B2B

B2C

Shared Mobility Market: Top Market players

Uber Technologies Inc.

Cabify

ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (OLA)

Gett Lyft Inc.

Europcar

Grab

Careem

Taxify OÜ

BlaBlaCar

Wingz Inc

Curb Mobility

Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co Ltd. (Didi Chuxing)

The Hertz Corporation

Avis Budget Group Inc

The growing adoption of electric vehicles in shared transportation coupled with limited parking space are the primary factors driving the shared mobility market. Furthermore, government initiatives regarding increased greenhouse gas emissions are expected to drive the shared mobility market in the analyzed period. For instance, in December 2017, the Singapore government has launched an electric car sharing project to encourage citizens to use shared mobility service and prevent the growth in car population. Additionally, in September 2016, the European government has initiated to provide incentives to the promoters and users for the adoption of the low emission shared mobility services. However, reluctance in sharing the ride with strangers is hindering the market growth.

The Shared Mobility market size research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the Shared Mobility industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different segments and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The regional segmentation of the Shared Mobility industry includes the complete classification of all the major continents including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Further, country-wise data for the Shared Mobility industry is provided for the leading economies of the world.

Browse the full “Shared Mobility Market by Service (Ride Hailing, Bike Sharing, Ride Sharing, Car Sharing, and Others), By Vehicle (Cars, Two-Wheelers, and Others), and By Business Model (P2P, B2B, and B2C) - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020-2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/shared-mobility-market-by-service-ride-hailing-bike-1240

Shared Mobility Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the shared mobility market is studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific dominates the market in the year 2019 owing to the low supply of vehicles as compared to demand. North America and Europe are following the Asia Pacific in terms of revenue share for the shared mobility market due to the large participation of automobile manufacturers and stringent government regulations in the regions. Latin America and MEA are still lacking in the adoption of shared transport services.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What does shared mobility mean?

How shared mobility will change the automotive industry?

What is the mobility market?

What are the new mobility services?

What is the market of the two-wheeler shared mobility market?

What does future mobility mean?

