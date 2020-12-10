Virbela Launches New Virtual Entertainment Venue for Live Music and Events

Introducing The Virbela Speakeasy™ to transform online events into immersive social experiences

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virbela , a virtual world for work, education, and events, has launched a new live entertainment venue, The Virbela Speakeasy . With immersive 3D spaces that provide the presence and emotional connection of being together in person, Virbela enables organizations to transform online events into engaging and realistic social experiences. Ideal for group events and large gatherings, The Virbela Speakeasy can accommodate thousands of attendees, while offering a virtual setting for live music, comedy shows, social events, and more.



“The world has changed in so many ways this past year, highlighting the need for remote solutions that address real-world challenges. We’re thrilled to expand our virtual environment with The Virbela Speakeasy, giving people new ways to connect, while enabling more human, realistic interactions online,” said Alex Howland, president and co-founder of Virbela. “As remote technology continues to gain adoption, more organizations are looking to bring community-driven culture and events to the online world. Virtual environments, like The Virbela Speakeasy, are a perfect solution.”

The Virbela Speakeasy is a unique and interactive social environment that brings the in-person experience of attending a concert or event to life online. To attend an event, participants create and customize their own avatar in Virbela, which allows them to explore, socialize, and enjoy the event with other attendees — just as they would in the real world.

Features include:

The Virbela Speakeasy includes a large stage and multiple screens for viewing live performances, a dance floor, balcony, retractable roof, lighting options, and a VIP backstage area. Dozens of branding opportunities and new dance capabilities : Organizations can customize the name of the venue, add their logo, and curate images, videos, and posters throughout the event space. Every avatar has 10 different dance moves, including the twist, swing, samba, salsa, robot, house, hip-hop, headbang, Gangnam, and breakdance.

Organizations can customize the name of the venue, add their logo, and curate images, videos, and posters throughout the event space. Every avatar has 10 different dance moves, including the twist, swing, samba, salsa, robot, house, hip-hop, headbang, Gangnam, and breakdance. Private volume areas: Avatars can step into smaller, private chat areas for 1:1 or smaller group conversations.



“Events are an experience — whether it’s a conference, a business meeting, a party, or an awards gala. Just because we can’t gather in the real world doesn’t mean we can’t have unforgettable events online,” said Ryan Costello, co-founder and CEO of Event Farm. “As a Virbela partner, we had the opportunity to test the new venue early with the launch of our Fatigueless concert series . We were able to give attendees a fun, highly social, and engaging way to enjoy our concerts online, and we look forward to partnering with Virbela to bring even more revolutionary, virtual event experiences to market.”

Virbela has become the industry go-to for hosting large-scale virtual events, business conferences, and online educational programs. Easy-to-use, with no VR headset required, the platform is accessible to anyone with Wi-Fi and provides an all-in-one virtual venue with expo halls, auditoriums, and social spaces for people to explore and stay engaged.

On December 17, Virbela will host a virtual holiday party featuring DJ Jazzy Jeff to officially open the doors to The Virbela Speakeasy. The event is an opportunity for Virbela partners, customers, and prospects to experience the venue with a live DJ set, connect with colleagues, make new contacts, as well as test out their new virtual dance moves to close out the year. To learn more about the event, visit https://future.virbela.com/virbela-holiday-party-2020 .

About Virbela

Virbela builds engaging virtual worlds for work, learning, and events. Founded in 2012 by a team of behavioral psychologists, Virbela’s mission is to help organizations and people thrive at work and play from anywhere. With immersive 3D spaces that are deeply social and collaborative, Virbela brings business and in-person experiences to life online, while enabling teams to be more connected and productive.

Virbela is owned by eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI). To tour our virtual offices, classrooms, event spaces, and more, visit virbela.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd5351d6-ff17-41ab-ba75-ce58623865bf