AMIH Subsidiary, ZipDoctor, Inc., Identifies the Employee Benefits Space as Key Growth Opportunity

/EIN News/ -- Addison, TX, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American International Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: AMIH) (“AMIH” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company dedicated to acquiring, managing and operating, health, wellness, infrastructure and technology companies, today announced that its subsidiary, ZipDoctor, Inc. (“ZipDoctor”) has commenced its marketing initiatives geared towards companies of all sizes to offer its telemedicine services to their employees as an employment benefit.



The ZipDoctor telemedicine platform, though not a replacement to traditional health insurance, is an affordable alternative to health care whereby employers can provide their employees with unlimited 24/7 access to medical doctors for routine, non-emergency conditions and with additional fees or copays. For a complete list of the medical conditions that can be treated by ZipDoctor, please visit the website at www.zipdoctor.co/what-we-treat/

“There are millions of small businesses across our nation that cannot afford to provide healthcare benefits to their employees. For many of these workers and their families, having access to a doctor through our platform would be a significant quality of life improvement,” commented Jacob Cohen, CEO of American International Holdings Corp.

According to a recent study by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), “In 2019, 73.7% of uninsured adults said that they were uninsured because the cost of coverage was too high.” The Company’s research has discovered that this is a problem affecting the working-class, middle-class and even the upper middle-class alike. Platforms like the ZipDoctor service can help to alleviate the problems associated with lack of insurance. Moreover, the Company believes that it is in the best interest of all business owners to provide some level of support for their respective employee’s well-being – these benefits could improve productivity, decrease absenteeism and even boost employee morale.

Business owners and Human Resource Managers can enroll for a free no-obligation consultation with ZipDoctor, by visiting the Company’s website at, under the “Employers” section or by going to www.zipdoctor.co/employers/ .

About ZipDoctor, Inc.

ZipDoctor, Inc. is a monthly subscription based online telemedicine platform providing customers with unlimited, 24/7 access to board certified physicians and licensed mental and behavioral health counselors and therapists. ZipDoctor’s online telemedicine platform is available to customers across the United States and offers bilingual coverage (both English and Spanish), with virtual visits taking place either via the phone or through a secured video chat platform. ZipDoctor’s telemedicine platform does not require the customer to have an existing insurance plan and does not demand or require any additional copays. ZipDoctor customers subscribe through the website and are only required to pay a low monthly fee, which is determined based on if they are an individual, a couple, or a family. To learn more about ZipDoctor, visit us online at www.ZipDoctor.co .

About American International Holdings Corp.

American International Holdings Corp. is a diversified holding company dedicated to (a) acquiring, managing and operating health, wellness, infrastructure and technology companies, businesses and/or brands located both in the United States and abroad; (b) operating and managing an online platform providing customers with access to life and career coaches through LifeGuru, Inc. ( www.LifeGuru.me , which is currently in development); and (c) operating and managing an online telemedicine platform connecting customers to board certified physicians and licensed mental and behavioral health counselors through ZipDoctor, Inc. ( www.ZipDoctor.co ). The Company seeks opportunities to acquire and grow businesses that possess strong brand values and that can generate long-term sustainable free cash flow and attractive returns in order to maximize value for the Company and its stakeholders.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management’s view of the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “will” and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, in the “Risk Factors” sections in its Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs and in its Form 8-Ks, which it has filed, and files from time to time, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are available at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.