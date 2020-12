Rapeseed Oil Market Expected to Reach Highest CAGR by 2023 | COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Top Players

Rapeseed Oil Market

The global rapeseed oil market is segmented on the basis of application and geography.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rapeseed Oil Market was valued at $26,524 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $36,560 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2023. In 2016, the food processing segment accounted for approximately three-fourths share of the global market, in terms of revenue, and approximately five-sevenths share in terms of volume.Copra, cottonseed, palm kernel, peanut, soybean, sunflower seed, and rapeseed are major oil seeds used for extraction of vegetable oil. Rapeseed has higher oil content than other oil seeds, and is thus cultivated for the extraction of vegetable oil for household and industrial purposes, and feedstock for bio-fuel production. Rapeseed contains 40% oil, and is usually extracted in by pre-pressing or by solvent extraction. The presence of vitamin E and antioxidants in rapeseed oil reduces scar tissues and repairs damaged hair and skin conditions such as itching, eczema, and acnes, thus finding application in manufacturing of wide varieties of cosmetic and personal care products. Omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids present in the rapeseed oil help in proper development, functioning and maintenance of brain and other nervous tissues; for vision processes; for the improvement of immune and inflammatory responses; aid in lowering the risk factors for heart disease and to maintain normal blood pressure.Download Sample Copy Of Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3688 Europe accounts for more the three-fifths share of the rapeseed oil produced to manufacture bio-diesel. Thus, increase in consumption of rapeseed oil as a feedstock for bio-fuel is expected to drive the market growth. The nutritional and health benefits associated with rapeseed oil have led to its evolution in the U.S., China, and India. However, high prices of rapeseed oil in these countries makes it uncompetitive for biodiesel production. Moreover, uncertainty in climatic conditions resulting in fluctuation of rapeseed prices, lower domestic production, and increase in compaction from other oil seeds, such as soybean and palm kernel, for producing vegetable oil may restraint the market growth.In 2016, the food processing segment generated the highest revenue, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2017 to 2023. Omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids present in the rapeseed oil helps in proper development, functioning and maintenance of brain and other nervous tissues, aids in lowering the risk factors for heart disease and to maintain normal blood pressure. Increasing cases of chronic diseases and rise in health consciousness is expected to supplement the market growth.Key Findings of the Rapeseed Oil Market:• North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2017 to 2023, followed by Asia-Pacific, in terms of value.• In 2016, the bio-fuel segment accounted for one-fourth share in terms of value and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR.• China generated the highest revenue, accounting for approximately one-third share of the global market in 2016.• In 2016, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share accounting for approximately half of the market share, in terms of value.In terms of value, Asia-Pacific and Europe collectively contributed more than four-fifths share of the global market in 2016.Top Key Players: Cargill Incorporated, Cullise, Folba Oil Limited SDN, Mackintosh of Glendaveny, Ola Oils, Pacific Coast Canola, RISOIL S.A., ConAgra Foods Inc., Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil, and The Archer Daniels Midland Company.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3688 About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.