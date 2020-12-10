Kane Biotech Announces Launch of New Human Health OTC DermaKB™ Product Line

/EIN News/ -- WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX- V:KNE; OTCQB:KNBIF) (the “Company” or “Kane Biotech”), a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms, is pleased to announce the commercial launch of its DermaKB™ shampoo, shampoo bar and scalp detoxifier as the first products in their new skin care line.



Derma KB products will be sold direct-to-consumer through Kane’s new online commerce site: www.dermakb.com.

“The launch of our DermaKB™ line is a major milestone for Kane as it marks our first commercialized products outside of Animal Health. Kane has developed a deep portfolio of anti-biofilm products, and our team is working hard to accelerate commercialization. Over the past year more than 4500 people have tested our DermaKB products and the results show high efficacy rates. I’m confident we can build these products into a commercial success,” commented Marc Edwards, CEO Kane Biotech.

The retail site will offer several shampoo products that contain Kane Biotech’s proprietary patented coactiv+™ technology. The products are formulated to provide an effective cleansing of the scalp, helping support the reduction of skin irritation and other symptoms associated with common skin conditions. DermaKB™ shampoo will be available on the website in a 1000ml bottle as well as in a four-pack of 45g shampoo bars. Additionally, a 500ml bottle scalp detoxifier will complement the product offering. The DermaKB™ product line is purposely unscented to avoid any further irritants for the consumer.

Kane’s Director of Marketing, Wendy Nachtigall, explains that “the DermaKB™ line is a high margin, premium line of shampoos and skin care products that contain no harsh chemicals for which we’ve chosen a direct-to-consumer approach. We intend to continue and further refine our consumer trials as part of our customer acquisition strategy. By leveraging social media, we have been able to entice consumers to try our products and the majority of people who do try our products have indicated both improvements in their conditions as well as their intent to purchase. We believe this can potentially be a very cost-effective customer acquisition strategy.”

“Over four thousand participants is a large consumer trial by anyone’s standard,” indicated Chief Scientific Officer Gordon Guay, PhD. “Prior to joining Kane, I spent 25 years as a research fellow at Proctor & Gamble where I had the opportunity to work on the development and validation of hundreds of new products. The results of this study clearly show there are a lot of people in discomfort and that our new shampoo line can bring relief to a substantial number of them.

About Kane Biotech Inc.

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Company has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (52 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Company's own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB™, DispersinB®, Aledex™, bluestem™, bluestem®, silkstem™, goldstem™, coactiv+™, coactive+®, DermaKB™ and DermaKB Biofilm™ are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “KNBIF”.

For more information, please visit www.kanebiotech.com , or contact:

Marc Edwards Ray Dupuis Graham Farrell Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations Kane Biotech Inc Kane Biotech Inc Harbor Access LLC medwards@kanebiotech.com rdupuis@kanebiotech.com Graham.Farrell@HarborAccessllc.com +1 (514) 910-6991 +1 (204) 298-2200 +1 (416) 842 9003

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements regarding Kane Biotech Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company’s: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com . The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.

COVID-19 Pandemic

Since December 31, 2019, the COVID-19 outbreak of the novel strain of coronavirus, SARS- CoV-2, has resulted in a widespread health crisis that has affected economies and financial markets around the world resulting in an economic downturn. The effects of this pandemic on the Company may include decreased customer demand, interruptions to supply chains, manufacturing activities and research and development programs and increased government regulations or interventions. The duration and impact of the COVID-19 outbreak is unknown at this time and it is not possible to reliably estimate the length and severity of these developments nor the impact of these developments on the financial results and condition of the Company in future periods.

Source: Kane Biotech Inc.