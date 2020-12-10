Vantiq Announces Partnership with Infosys for Digital Supply Chain Innovation

Companies to Build Real-time Applications in Logistics, Distribution, Connected Maintenance and Workplace Safety

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantiq today announced that it has created an innovation accelerator with Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, to help customers quickly build real-time applications for managing digital supply chains. Using pre-built digital domain and development frameworks, the accelerator will enable existing and new customers to rapidly develop innovative real-time applications in logistics and distribution optimization, connected maintenance, modern workplace transformation, real-time compliance and safety management.



The accelerator’s first pre-built framework is for connected maintenance, enabling rapid development of end-to-end systems for real-time railroad condition monitoring, in line with the U.S. Federal Railroad Administration’s safety guidelines. The framework integrates live data streams from multiple wheel sensors and compares that data against safety guidelines. The framework also automates preventive, corrective or prescriptive actions in real time.

Infosys will extend its deep domain expertise and digital-first approach to support the innovation accelerator, in collaboration with Vantiq’s event-driven, edge-native development platform. Working together, the companies will help customers ideate, build and deploy real-time industrial applications in days or weeks, versus months or longer timelines.

“Now, more than ever, industrial businesses need connected real-time applications that can enable innovative strategies, drive new revenue streams, and ensure the safety of people and environments,” said Marty Sprinzen, co-founder and CEO of VANTIQ. “Vantiq and Infosys are excited to open the doors to our new Digital Supply Chain accelerator, where we can bring these powerful real-time applications to market that much faster.”

Ravi Kumar S, President at Infosys, said: “Today, we are seeing an increased need across the software industry for real-time application building to ensure success of many key digital projects. To further accelerate enterprises’ digital transformation agenda, together with Vantiq, we will help digitize the supply chain innovation for clients that will result in enabling smarter real-time economies. Through this collaboration, we will work towards delivering faster digital outcomes for businesses to improve their customer reach, achieving operational efficiency with real-time sensors, and creating immediate and data-driven business impact.”

“E-commerce and expedited demand for goods and services in the digital economy require agile and resilient supply chains,” said Shawn Fitzgerald, Research Director, IDC’s Worldwide Digital Transformation (DX) Strategies. “By enabling low-code development, traditional supply chain processes are transformed through high-productivity applications. In the digital economy, traditional approaches to supply chain software development management are not sufficient nor viable to enable today’s value chains. A great example of dynamic and digitally enabled low-code value chain enablement is this Vantiq and Infosys partnership, providing a jump start to companies looking to transform their supply chains and gain a competitive advantage through scalable low-code development.”

