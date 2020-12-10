AIRO.LIFE’s “Be Free Phone” Announces Content Partnership With UNDERKNOWN Inc.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIRO.LIFE is partnering with UNDERKNOWN, the creators of the hit Webby Award-winning social media brand "What If".



"What If" videos are viewed 250 million times a month, and have garnered more than six billion views in nine languages around the world. "What If" was conceived by the brilliant team at UNDERKNOWN, headed by CEO Steve Hulford.

AIRO.LIFE, based in Hamilton, Ontario, was founded in 2017 by Doug Mochrie who envisioned a different way of sharing information with a concentration on People, Planet and Technology. This is how his free smartphone and data plan were realized. The world’s first quality smartphone and data plan absolutely free for the end-user.

There is no doubt that the AIRO.LIFE “Be Free Phone” will disrupt not only the telecommunications industry, but also the content world as power and money are put back into the hands of the customer with the revolutionary “freemium” model of doing business.

AIRO.LIFE has been redefining both the distribution of content (with a proprietary content delivery system) and the future of data collection. All of this while showcasing international premium content across multiple genres, and providing local community-based services and information as well on a market-by-market basis.

In alignment with this vision AIRO.LIFE is pleased to be partnering with UNDERKNOWN, winner of the prestigious 24th Annual Webby Award for “Best Science and Education Video Series” presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences (IADAS) for their series “What If”. UNDERKNOWN beat out top runners BBC, Wired, PBS, and NASA, which really speaks to the high quality of the content that UNDERKNOWN is consistently producing.

UNDERKNOWN’s show “What If” will be a welcome and high-value addition to featured content on AIRO.LIFE’s "Be Free Phone".

About AIRO.LIFE

AIRO.LIFE was founded in Hamilton,Ontario in 2017 to disrupt the telecommunication, media and advertising markets for good. The company has launched an equity crowdfund campaign with Equivesto, based in Toronto, Ontario to attract new investors for its revolutionary smartphone and service offering ready for their public launch in 2021. Visit: https://airo.life/

About UNDERKNOWN

UNDERKNOWN is a data-driven production company that specializes in creating short-form web series for digital platforms. UNDERKNOWN’s mission is to create fun, engaging, and educational content that educate the world about science and the humanities. UNDERKNOWN is a Toronto-based global multiplatform digital video company.

About "What If" ®

"What If" is a Webby Award-winning web series published daily and is consistently ranked by Tubular Labs as the most-watched science and technology video channel in the world on social media (YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram combined). It was created by Steve Hulford, Raphael Faeh, and Peter Schmiedchen.

