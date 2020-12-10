CIRA Canadian Shield reaches 100,000 user milestone in only 7 months

Support from Canadian Centre for Cyber Security helps protect thousands of Canadian families from cyber-threats

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After only seven months in market, the Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) is proud to announce that more than 100,000 Canadians have chosen CIRA Canadian Shield to protect themselves and their families from malware, phishing and other cyber-attacks.



As millions of Canadians have been forced to work, learn, teach and socialize online, CIRA Canadian Shield has surpassed its first-year goal of 100,000 users in a little over half a year. In that time, the service has blocked more than 20 million malicious domains for its users and serves more than 500 million queries each day.

As Canadians prepare to welcome thousands of new internet-connected toys and smart home devices into their homes this holiday season, the best thing they can do to keep them safe and secure is to implement CIRA Canadian Shield.

Key facts

Since launch, CIRA Canadian Shield has experienced 100% uptime and blocked approximately one malicious domain per user every day, protecting them from cyber-attacks.

The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security provides CIRA Canadian Shield with its Canadian threat feed which has blocked more than 50,000 malicious domains since launch.

CIRA Canadian Shield has three levels of service: Private (only DNS privacy), Protected (additional malware and cyber-threat protection) and Family (additional adult content protection). To date, 82% of users have chosen the Protected service, 10% Family and 8% Private.

CIRA Canadian Shield is a free DNS privacy and cybersecurity service that operates on IPv4, IPv6 and the newest DNS encryption standards—DNS over HTTP (DoH) and DNS over TLS (DoT).

CIRA Canadian Shield is built on a combination of public and private threat feeds including those from our partners: Akamai, the Canadian Centre for Child Protection and the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security

To confirm CIRA’s commitment to privacy for its users, Deloitte LLP was recently contracted to conduct a full privacy audit of CIRA Canadian Shield. The audit found that “CIRA Canadian Shield service is suitably designed to support the achievement of CIRA’s privacy commitments." Read the auditor’s report summary.

Executive quotes

“The pandemic has amplified what we knew when we began this project, Canadian households are vulnerable and lack the tools to protect themselves. With millions of Canadians now working remotely, that vulnerability now threatens not only personal data but corporate and public data and systems as well. We’re proud that CIRA Canadian Shield has been able to play a critical role in protecting Canadians online during this difficult time, and hope to bring this free service to millions more in the years ahead.”

Mark Gaudet, business lead, cybersecurity products, Canadian Internet Registration Authority





“Our goal at the Cyber Centre is that every Canadian can go securely online with confidence. We know that will take every Canadian doing their part. CIRA’s Canadian Shield, backed by the unique threat data from the Cyber Centre, is a great way for Canadians to take action to protect themselves. We are thrilled that so many Canadians are taking control of their online security and privacy by choosing this 100% Canadian cyber solution.”

Scott Jones, Head, Canadian Centre for Cyber Security





Additional resources

About the Canadian Internet Registration Authority

The Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) manages the .CA top-level domain on behalf of all Canadians. CIRA also develops technologies and services—such as CIRA DNS Firewall and CIRA Canadian Shield—that help support its goal of building a better online Canada. The CIRA team operates one of the fastest-growing country code top-level domains (ccTLD), a high-performance global DNS network, and one of the world’s most advanced back-end registry solutions.

Media contact

Spencer Callaghan

Communications Manager, CIRA

spencer.callaghan@cira.ca

(613) 316-2397