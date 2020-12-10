Abell Pest Control Surprises Employees with $400,000 Gift for This Holiday Season

As well as another $10,000 donated to food banks to help relieve hunger

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Abell Pest Control announced that it is giving every Abell employee in North America a $500 gift, taxes paid, to incentivize spending in their communities in support of local businesses this holiday season. In addition to that, Abell Branches in both Canada and the U.S. will be contributing another $500 per branch to local food banks to help meet the needs of individuals experiencing food insecurity.



“Here at Abell, we hear every day from our employees and our customers how COVID-19 has impacted their businesses, the community, and their lives,” said John Abell, President, Abell Pest Control. “We wanted to do something to thank and support not only our employees but our neighbourhoods. This is our way of making the season a little brighter for everyone.”

Abell employees in Branches across North America, will receive cheques by special delivery this week. The company is encouraging people to pay it forward by spending the money in local businesses in their communities this holiday season. “Communities are the cornerstone of our company and we hope to inspire people to support and do what they can to help businesses weather the pandemic storm,” added Abell.

Food banks across North America have been severely impacted by the pandemic this year and hundreds of thousands of people need emergency food support. Abell is proud to announce that Branches in Canada and the United States will donate $500 to food banks in their local communities to help those in need.

“We are happy to do what we can to help food banks who are experiencing a drop in donations and an increase in use as a result of COVID-19,” said Abell. “We hope this donation shows our commitment to the communities where we live, work, and play.”

Abell Pest Control is a North American leader in pest control, hygiene, and disinfection services offering businesses and homeowners effective, safe, and dependable solutions since 1924. To learn more about Abell visit: www.abellpestcontrol.com

