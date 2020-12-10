Pride of Hong Kong! Young SDG Advocate, Kenneth Kwok, Appointed to Youth Council of World Humanitarian Forum

Hong Kong-based Kenneth Kwok is appointed to World Humanitarian Forum and its Youth Council in 2020. Kenneth Kwok and his SDG education venture, KIDsforSDGs, empower all youth to become Young Global Citizens. Kenneth Kwok and the #PPEforALL initiative of Family Mask is a Social Justice Innovator of WEF UpLink Community

Hong Kong-based Kenneth Kwok makes history for being the first individual from Asia to be appointed to the global Youth Council of World Humanitarian Forum.

It is time for Hong Kong to level up on impact, innovation and inclusion initiatives, based on the UN SDGs, to advance financial and social well-being for all. KIDsforSDGs aims to fulfil this mission.” — Kenneth Kwok

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Representing Hong Kong and the Asia Pacific region, Kenneth Kwok has been welcomed by the World Humanitarian Forum into its Youth Council. In this position, Kenneth seeks to, as part of the 10-member council, to advocate for systemic change on humanitarian issues through the lens of impact, innovation and inclusion.World Humanitarian Forum (WHF) is the largest and most inclusive nonpartisan forum in humanitarian aid and international development. WHF brings together decision-makers and opinion-formers in the public, private and non-profit sectors, as well as the next generation of partnership-builders. The annual WHF advances critical global discussions and transforms conversations into action, as well as providing a powerful forum to catalyse collaboration through shared-value approaches and social impact objectives.The flagship forum is an invitation only event, featuring leading philanthropists, former leaders, NGOs and private sector from Oxfam, UN Women, UNITAR, WHO, Microsoft Philanthropies, One Young World, Google, KPMG, Red Cross and ICRC. Kenneth and his non-profit initiatives including Better Together Foundation, Asia World Anti-Aging and Well-Being Association ("AWAWA"), KIDsforSDGs , Young Changemaker Incubator ("YCI") and ActPact will contribute to this community. Collectively, WHF aims is to provide a pedestal for the world’s greatest minds to speak of their expertise and discuss their findings within the humanitarian sector. It is a global call-to-action, for the Decade of Action.WHF is an international knowledge exchange platform at the intersection of government, aid, development and innovation aimed to improve the lives of millions in need. Within WHF, the Youth Council is designed to provide strategic guidance on youth engagement to the WHF. The Youth Council helps to ensure that this initiative remains true to its mission. The Youth Council will play a special role in reaching out to youth communities and make sure the right selection is made and provide strategic direction for the concept’s development and implementation.Kenneth, who is the Founder and CEO of Global Citizen Capital , a World Economic Forum ("WEF") Global Innovator and Social Justice Innovator of the WEF UpLink community through #PPEforALL , and a United Nations Global Compact member, seeks to contribute to the Youth Council in the following ways:A) Knowledge ExchangeKenneth shall actively participate during networking meetings, private round tables with senior thought leaders, and strategic introductions with other members. He would contribute to the year round knowledge exchange platforms, including the WHF Digital series, with monthly webinars, podcasts and live interviews with key leaders in the industry, such as in education, healthcare and technology.B) WHF Global ConveningsWhether it is at the flagship WHF London in May 2021, or the first side event to WEF in Davos 2022, Kenneth will share his knowledge in sustainable finance and impact start-ups with the roundtables, panel discussions and keynote sessions, giving great visibility to the key projects, especially those aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals ("SDGs"), and success stories of the Youth Council.C) Networking and PartnershipsWHF promotes the importance of public private partnerships for impact, and our year round networking meetings and regional satellite events will facilitate key introductions between stakeholders from across the sector. Kenneth welcomes the opportunity to use WHF resources to curate his own events and discussions around key topics. With access to the WHF Hub, Kenneth will spearhead collection action, leveraging on his experience in impact investing and social entrepreneurship, on the year round networking platform to connects with like-minded partners and collaborators from our global community.D) Driving Action in WHF ProgrammesWHF runs global initiatives supported throughout the year by the expertise of our partners, supporting its goal to make WHF a call-to-action, with themes including ‘Leaving No One Behind', 'Roadmap to 2030' and 'Public Private Partnerships: the Next Game Changer'. Programme partners will become key thought leaders in the industry – forming alliances, facilitating change, and giving visibility to their own projects - and Kenneth would act as the facilitator for many of these core pillars of leadership in thought and action.Proud to represent Hong Kong on the global world stage with regards to humanitarian issues, Kenneth looks forward to the opportunity to work with governments, organisations and private sector leaders to showcase cutting-edge innovations, discuss global trends and unveil ground-breaking solutions. His call-to-action is to provoke discussion, inspire creativity and drive change in the humanitarian sector, which will help to improve the lives of millions in need.

