Avicanna Launches Medical Cannabis Program with its RHO Phyto™ Formulary Nationwide in Colombia

Leveraging the successful launch of the Company’s RHO Phyto™ branded advanced medical cannabis product line in Canada, the portfolio of preparations, including oil drops, sublingual sprays, capsules and topicals, are now available nationwide in Colombia through physician prescription under the Magisterial model





The medical program includes Avicanna’s 3 pillars aimed at setting the gold standard for medical cannabis in Colombia and other Latin American markets, including Medical community education, Advanced pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid preparations and a Comprehensive patient support program





Coinciding with the launch of the medical program, Avicanna is hosting its second Colombian symposium Magisterial Formulas: Advances in Cannabinoid Research, Product Offering and Patient Access



TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. ("Avicanna" or the "Company) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products announces the launch of its medical cannabis program in Colombia, under compound pharmacy legislation “Formulaciones Magistrales”, in which Avicanna will provide its standardized, industry-leading cannabinoid formulary to patients and the medical community. Additionally, this program includes the education and training of the medical community and a comprehensive patient support program.

Aras Azadian, CEO of Avicanna Inc., commented: “After 2 years of preparation, we are proud to be launching this complete program in a market that is very significant to us and to be doing so with a medical community that we have been working closely with for close to 3 years. We believe that this medical program will set the gold standard for advanced cannabinoid-based medicine in Colombia and will act as a proof of concept for planned expansions into other Latin American markets.”

The pharmaceutical cannabinoid preparations, which require physician prescription, will be commercialized through a range of business models including direct sales to patients, delivery to national pharmacies and delivery to third party medical institutions across Colombia. This comprehensive medical cannabis program is the first of its kind in Colombia to be educating and training third party health care practitioners on the efficacy of advanced cannabinoid-based medicine across various clinical indications and comorbidities and providing appropriate cannabinoid solutions. The target therapeutic areas include neurological disorders such as epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, psychiatric indications such as PTSD, anxiety, depression as well as chronic pain.

This first complete portfolio of advanced cannabinoid preparations comprises the same scientifically developed formulations as Avicanna’s Canadian RHO Phyto branded dosage forms including topicals, oil drops, sublingual sprays, and capsules in range of CBD only and CBD-THC ratios. The products are subjected to typical pharmaceutical drug development, including stability studies and preclinical analysis where they have demonstrated superior stability and bioavailability in comparison to basic MCT oil formulations. Avicanna continues to advance these formulations through real world evidence trials and further preclinical studies with leading Canadian institutions and clinicians. In addition to its R&D efforts, the Company continues to optimize its current formulas and expand its pipeline of products to include alternative delivery mechanisms. The active pharmaceutical ingredients for this program are sourced from Avicanna’s majority owned subsidiary Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S., where the cannabinoids are extracted from organic and sustainably cultivated plants. The final preparation of these products is completed through Avicanna’s own Good Production Practices (GPP) certified pharmacy lab in Bogota through its wholly owned subsidiary Avicanna LATAM S.A.S. (“Avicanna LATAM”), which is believed to be the first of its kind to be certified for cannabinoid preparations. The education and patient support programs are also managed and operated by Avicanna’s medical team to ensure the services meet Avicanna’s quality standards and complete the full vertical integration.

“At Avicanna, our focus has always been on patients, and today, with the launch of our medical program, patients in Colombia will have access to therapeutic alternatives that may contribute to the control of their comorbidities, improving their quality of life and solving possible unmet medical needs altogether. With that, we have established ourselves as a significant contributor to the health system in Colombia, where we intend to also introduce novel pharmaceutical forms and provide optimal care,” stated Dr. Carlos Maldonado, Senior Vice President, Clinical Development at Avicanna LATAM.

Avicanna’s educational program includes health care practitioner (“HCP”) training packages, educational modules, certifications, medical symposia and real-world evidence trials. The goal of this educational program is to contribute to scientific progress through evidence generation and to equip HCPs to provide patients with optimal care. A timely component of the Company’s educational program, its upcoming event titled Magisterial Formulas: Advances in Cannabinoid Research, Product Offering and Patient Access” on December 10, 2020 at 10am EST, will officially kick off the nation program.

To register for the symposium please visit https://www.bigmarker.com/avicanna-latam-s-a-s/Simposio-de-Avicanna-Colombia-Cannabis-Medicinal

For more information regarding the Magisterial Preparations contact fm@avicanna.com.

About Avicanna Inc.

Avicanna is a diversified and vertically integrated Canadian biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products for the global consumer, medical, and pharmaceutical market segments.

Avicanna is an established leader in cannabinoid research and development, which it primarily conducts at its R&D headquarters in the Johnson & Johnson Innovation Centre, JLABS @ Toronto, Canada and in collaboration with leading Canadian academic and medical institutions. In addition to its developing pharmaceutical pipeline, Avicanna’s team of experts have developed and commercialized several industry leading product lines, including:

Pura H&W™: an advanced and clinically tested line of CBD consumer derma-cosmetic products; and,

RHO Phyto™: an advanced line of medical cannabis products containing varying ratios of CBD and THC currently available nation-wide across Canada in partnership with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™, a subsidiary of Shoppers Drug Mart. RHO Phyto is the first strictly medical formulary of advanced “Cannabis 2.0” products, containing oils, sprays, capsules, creams, and gels, all 2 developed with scientific rigour, manufactured under GMP standards and supported by pre-clinical data.

With ongoing clinical trials on its derma-cosmetic (Pura H&W), medical cannabis (RHO Phyto) and a pipeline of pharmaceutical products, Avicanna’s dedication to researching the important role that cannabinoids play in an increasingly wider scope of products has been at the core of the Company’s vision since its inception. Furthermore, Avicanna’s commitment to education is demonstrated through its annual medical symposium, the Avicanna Academy educational platform, and the My Cannabis Clinic patient program through its subsidiary company.

Avicanna manages its own supply chain including cultivation and extraction through its two majority-owned subsidiaries, Sativa Nativa S.A.S. and Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S., both located in Santa Marta, Colombia. Through these sustainable, economical, and industrial scale subsidiaries, Avicanna cultivates, processes, and commercializes a range of cannabis and hemp cultivars dominant in CBD, CBG, THC, and other cannabinoids for use as active pharmaceutical ingredients. Avicanna’s Avesta Genetica program specializes in the development and optimization of rare cultivars for commercial production along with feminized seeds for global export. In June 2020, Avicanna made history with a shipment of hemp seeds to the United States of America by completing the first ever export of hemp seeds from Colombia.

SOURCE Avicanna Inc.

