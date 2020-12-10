Sydney Fintech Launches Approved Payment App, After Consulting ILGA NSW For Pubs, Clubs and Hotels
EINPresswire.com/ -- CTC.WTF (https://ctc.wtf) Cashless Tap Card | We Transfer Funds, a mobile encryption specialist for debit/credit cards on mobiles devices in Australia, rolled out its first beta-testing location for mobile payment solutions in December 2020, as part of its efforts to transform businesses such as Pubs, Clubs and Hotels into a digital CTC.WTF platform.
The payment solution allows users to utilize their own debit/credit/gift cards registered on the application to use at online stores or brick-and-mortar shops.
Increased financial data protection for online transactions, was achieved by using the latest Military-Grade 256-bit AES or Advanced Encryption Standard and EMV® 3-D Secure, commonly known as (3DS 2.0) authentication step for online purchases.
High-risk merchant accounts such as Pubs, Clubs or Hotels can now enable CTC.WTF subscribers to pay with a QR scanning system featured in the mobile app, approved by Independent Liquor and Gaming NSW for (Debit Cards) only.
CTC.WTF is considered a market leader by its peers and spearheaded the introduction of assisting problem gamblers, by creating more interaction with the gaming venues staff.
This interaction is welcomed by ILGA, as this provides operators and regulators with the necessary tools to ensure that robust player protection measures are in place and that these measures comply with the jurisdictional laws.
The latest statistics published by the Queensland Treasury in the 35th edition of Australian Gambling Statistics (regarded as the authoritative source of gambling statistics in Australia) show that, in total, Australians bet more than $242 billion in 2017-18. Two. Hundred. Forty-Two. Billion. The previous year (16-17), this figure was $208 billion.
Key features include CTC "Ghost" Protocols, whereby certain metadata is omitted from financial transactions. This means the consumer's identity remains "Anonymous" to the Merchant, without any fear of personal or financial data being exposed.
Perhaps the most significant advantage is the detailed AML/CT methods developed, including the elimination of chargebacks, allowing Merchants to lower their operating cost while offering the latest online protection and security throughout Australia
CTC International Services registered companies in Sydney, Australia and Delaware, the United States of America in 2019.
CTC's research and development team continues to refine modern-day cipher techniques, by using their proprietary protocols called CTC Advanced Digital Intelligence.
For more information, please visit https://ctc.wtf

