Fertilizer Exchange to launch in Q1 2021
First digital global trading platform for fertilizer using blockchain technology
This is a huge step forward as we seek to modernize the global fertilizer trade. We look forward to welcoming many global fertilizer sellers and buyers onto the platform in coming weeks.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fertilizer Exchange, the first blockchain-enabled, digital global platform specifically designed to trade physical fertilizer, has announced that it plans full commercial launch in the first quarter of 2021.
Fertilizer Exchange is the first digital global platform specifically designed to trade one of the world’s largest agricultural commodities, fertilizer. The trading platform will help to modernize fertilizer supply chains to deliver significant cost and time savings.
Phil Sunderland, General Manager of Fertilizer Exchange, commented: “Announcing this launch timetable is a huge step forward as we seek to modernize the global fertilizer trade. We look forward to welcoming many global fertilizer sellers and buyers onto the platform in coming weeks.”
Misr Fertilizers Production Company (MOPCO) from Egypt, one the world’s leading producers of urea commented: “We look forward to seeing how the project develops and to see if it can add value to our already good distribution channels.”
At launch, Fertilizer Exchange’s customers will have access to a number of embedded services in the platform including shipping, insurance, and inspection. Fertilizer Exchange also announced today that Direct Hedge, one of the leading brokers in OTC futures contracts for fertilizer today, will offer users of the platform up-to-date pricing information on forward fertilizer contracts.
The Fertilizer Exchange platform is being built by Fujitsu using the same technology it developed for Rice Exchange. It allows for price discovery, digital documentation, and smart contracts that reduce risk, increase transparency, and boost productivity.
About Fertilizer Exchange
Fertilizer Exchange is a digital platform that lets buyers, sellers and third parties trade fertilizer quickly and securely. Fully integrated with service providers and built on blockchain, it is a new ecosystem for the international fertilizer trade. It is a sister company to Rice Exchange, which launched in September 2020.
About Direct Hedge
Established in 2000, Direct Hedge is an independent broker of specialist commodity products. Direct Hedge has successfully pioneered new derivatives contracts for products ranging from fertilizer chemicals to farmed salmon to edible oils.
About MOPCO
Misr Fertilizers Production Company (MOPCO) is part of the Nitrogen Fertilizer Industry System in the Arab Republic of Egypt and was founded in 1998. It is engaged in the production, marketing, wholesaling and distributing of fertilizers and petrochemical products. The Company's various products include ammonia, urea and nitrogen.
