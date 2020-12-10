Transportation Management System Market 2021, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2026

A New Market Study, titled “Transportation Management System Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

A New Market Study, titled “Transportation Management System Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Transportation Management System Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Transportation Management System Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Transportation Management System market. This report focused on Transportation Management System market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Transportation Management System Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5650356-global-transportation-management-system-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026

Transportation Management System market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Transportation Management System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

SAP

Oracle

Manhattan Associates

Descartes

JDA Software

CTSI-Global

Inet-Logistics GmbH

Blujay Solutions

Mercurygate

Efkon AG

Metro Infrasys

TMW Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Roadways

Railways

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer Goods and Retail

Parcel and Package

Fire Station

Hospital

Travel and Tourism

Mining

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

At Any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/5650356-global-transportation-management-system-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Transportation Management System Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Transportation Management System Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Roadways

1.4.3 Railways

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Transportation Management System Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Consumer Goods and Retail

1.5.3 Parcel and Package

1.5.4 Fire Station

1.5.5 Hospital

1.5.6 Travel and Tourism

1.5.7 Mining

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Transportation Management System Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Transportation Management System Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Transportation Management System Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Transportation Management System Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Transportation Management System Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Transportation Management System Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Transportation Management System Players (Opinion Leaders)

….

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 SAP

13.1.1 SAP Company Details

13.1.2 SAP Business Overview

13.1.3 SAP Transportation Management System Introduction

13.1.4 SAP Revenue in Transportation Management System Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 SAP Recent Development

13.2 Oracle

13.2.1 Oracle Company Details

13.2.2 Oracle Business Overview

13.2.3 Oracle Transportation Management System Introduction

13.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Transportation Management System Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Oracle Recent Development

13.3 Manhattan Associates

13.3.1 Manhattan Associates Company Details

13.3.2 Manhattan Associates Business Overview

13.3.3 Manhattan Associates Transportation Management System Introduction

13.3.4 Manhattan Associates Revenue in Transportation Management System Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Manhattan Associates Recent Development

13.4 Descartes

13.4.1 Descartes Company Details

13.4.2 Descartes Business Overview

13.4.3 Descartes Transportation Management System Introduction

13.4.4 Descartes Revenue in Transportation Management System Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Descartes Recent Development

13.5 JDA Software

13.5.1 JDA Software Company Details

13.5.2 JDA Software Business Overview

13.5.3 JDA Software Transportation Management System Introduction

13.5.4 JDA Software Revenue in Transportation Management System Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 JDA Software Recent Development

13.6 CTSI-Global

13.6.1 CTSI-Global Company Details

13.6.2 CTSI-Global Business Overview

13.6.3 CTSI-Global Transportation Management System Introduction

13.6.4 CTSI-Global Revenue in Transportation Management System Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 CTSI-Global Recent Development

13.7 Inet-Logistics GmbH

13.7.1 Inet-Logistics GmbH Company Details

13.7.2 Inet-Logistics GmbH Business Overview

13.7.3 Inet-Logistics GmbH Transportation Management System Introduction

13.7.4 Inet-Logistics GmbH Revenue in Transportation Management System Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Inet-Logistics GmbH Recent Development

13.8 Blujay Solutions

13.8.1 Blujay Solutions Company Details

13.8.2 Blujay Solutions Business Overview

13.8.3 Blujay Solutions Transportation Management System Introduction

13.8.4 Blujay Solutions Revenue in Transportation Management System Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Blujay Solutions Recent Development

13.9 Mercurygate

13.9.1 Mercurygate Company Details

13.9.2 Mercurygate Business Overview

13.9.3 Mercurygate Transportation Management System Introduction

13.9.4 Mercurygate Revenue in Transportation Management System Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Mercurygate Recent Development

13.10 Efkon AG

13.10.1 Efkon AG Company Details

13.10.2 Efkon AG Business Overview

13.10.3 Efkon AG Transportation Management System Introduction

13.10.4 Efkon AG Revenue in Transportation Management System Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Efkon AG Recent Development

13.11 Metro Infrasys

13.12 TMW Systems

Continued….

Contact Us: sales@wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)