Corporate Council on Africa Set to Launch U.S.-Africa Health Security and Resilience Initiative

On Tuesday December 15, 2020, Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) (www.CorporateCouncilonAfrica.com) is pleased to announce the launch of the U.S.-Africa Health Security and Resilience Initiative. This new two-year initiative will bring together major U.S. and African leaders, corporations, multilateral organizations, foundations, and other stakeholders to create strategic partnerships, provide critical Africa health-related information, and facilitate trade and investment to strengthen Africa’s health systems.

The initiative, similar to what CCA undertook on HIV/AIDs more than a decade ago, will establish a high-level private sector task force, and will focus on three key areas which have been identified as critical pillars for strengthening African health security and building resilience: (1) Disease response and management preparedness; (2) Universal Health Coverage implementation in Africa and (3) Africa health sector trade and investment.

The launch event on December 15, 2020 will include keynote remarks by Dr. John N. Nkengasong, Director of the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention at the African Union, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Board Chair of Gavi the Vaccine Alliance, and Caroline Roan, President, The Pfizer Foundation and Vice President of Global Health and Patient Access at Pfizer Inc. Following the keynote remarks, the launch event will feature a high-level panel, titled “Strengthening Africa’s Health Security: Lessons Learned from COVID”, moderated by Dr. Jeffrey L. Sturchio CEO of Rabin Martin and Board Chair of CCA. The panel will include distinguished experts from both the private and public health sector.

Attendance at the launch event is free but registration is required. To register or learn more about the Initiative please visit our website: www.CorporateCouncilonAfrica.com.

About Corporate Council on Africa: CCA (www.CorporateCouncilonAfrica.com) is the leading U.S. business association focused solely on connecting business interests in Africa. CCA serves as a neutral, trusted intermediary connecting member firms with the essential government and business leaders/resources they need to do business and succeed in Africa. CCA has broad membership that includes large multinational corporations as well as small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), both U.S. and African. Through country and sector-specific working groups, special high-level events, business conferences, customized member services, trade missions and various advocacy programs, CCA provides member companies with greater access, connections, and insights for doing business between the United States and Africa.