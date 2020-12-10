SaaS Delivery Model Is Being Applied In The Water And Waste Management Consulting Services Market

Water And Waste Management Consulting Services Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Water And Waste Management Consulting Services Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avail up to 50% off on ALL research reports at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports. Offer applies until Dec 31st.

SaaS (software-as-a-service)-based consulting is the recent trend gaining popularity in the smart water management market. The use of the SaaS platform is increasing in companies to deliver online services such as water quality management, EHS compliance, and carbon reporting. The SaaS delivery model operates when a software vendor provides access to its software and works remotely as a web-based service. Many companies are offering SaaS to environmental consulting services market companies to improve the operations performed by the companies. For instance, Trimble offers a new SaaS program for remote monitoring of water and wastewater infrastructure. With the new SaaS program, water and wastewater utilities can access the hardware and software technologies through subscription to be utilized for remote monitoring of critical infrastructure.

The global water and waste management consulting services market size is expected to grow from $8.1 billion in 2019 to $8.12 billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.03%. There was nominal growth in this market mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The wastewater management market is then expected to recover and reach $9.72 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 6.18%.

The water management consulting services market is segmented by waste into solid waste management, waste water management, by treatment into primary treatment, secondary treatment, tertiary treatment, other, by application into municipal waste, industrial waste, others, and by service into strategic solid waste management & planning, water treatment & distribution system designs, design and documentation for recycling and waste disposal facilities, environmental and social impact assessment, sewage system setup services, other services (operational services, infrastructure development, economics and finance, advisory services).

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Water And Sewage Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/water-and-sewage-global-market-report-2020-30-COVID-19-impact-and-recovery

Waste Management And Remediation Services Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/waste-management-and-remediation-services-global-market-report-2020-30-COVID-19-impact-and-recovery

Medical Waste Management Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Implications And Growth

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-waste-management-market-global-report-2020-30-COVID-19-implications-and-growth

Environmental Consulting Services Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/environmental-consulting-services-global-market-report-2020-30-COVID-19-impact-and-recovery

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.