Fix A Home - An Initiative To Make Home And Office Maintenance Convenient
Keep Your Home Up To Date with Fix A Home maintenance Services
Your helping hand to share Your Load!”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A home is a place where one’s heart is and it is a reflection of the personality. A clean and fully maintained home is always relaxing for residents as well as welcoming for guests. Similarly, a well-maintained office is important to make an impression on business partners and clients. No matter, a person has a small apartment, a big home, or office, there is always a need for repair and maintenance in terms of electricity, carpentry, plumbing, Ac repairs, and many more. That is why Home and office owners need maintenance services to keep their homes up to date. And Fix A home is here to provide the best maintenance services for commercial and residential sectors.
— home
Fix a Home is an office and home maintenance company that is providing its services for a year in Dubai. The company is providing many services including air conditioning, cleaning, gardening, plumbing, carpentry, painting, handyman, CCTV installation, renovation and refurbishment, swimming pool cleaning, water tank cleaning, gardening, and facility management services. The company has an aim to facilitate the residents of Dubai in fixing, renovation, and cleaning projects in their homes and offices. Fix A home strives to reach out to all the areas of Dubai and provide quality services in a timely manner.
The company has developed all the procedures in alignment with DEWA, Emirate health services, and Takhrees. They have technicians from every field who are qualified and have the skills to perform their job efficiently. Also, these professional workers are equipped with high-quality equipment to provide a result according to the expectations of the customers. So, it means that when a person hires maintenance services from Fix A Home he will always receive expert technicians with state of the art tools and equipment for the maintenance of the property.
Fix A Home is a one-stop solution for all the problems related to office or home maintenance. They provide an online platform for the booking of a service. A person just needs to go to the website and submit a form including some necessary information and his requirements. As soon as they receive an application the team of experts will be at the doorstep of the customer timely. Moreover, there is an online secure payment system on their website. They also have the best customer support service that is available 24/7 to help the customers to answer the questions and give suggestions to the customers.
Waleed Ibrahim
Fix A Home
+971 50 433 6487
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn