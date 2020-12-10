Learn deep esoteric and profound ideas relevant to your daily life and work with new book

Rich Mollura shares information from his personal experience in ‘Autobiography of a New York City Salesman’

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rich Mollura explores how the relentless force of kundalini energy has helped him cope with grief, navigate life and contemplate the mysteries of the world in his new book, “Autobiography of a New York City Salesman: My Parallel Life of Transformation through Conscious Evolution and Kundalini Energy” (published by Balboa Press AU).

Featuring a theme of individual and collective conscious evolution, the book offers its reader an opportunity to appreciate the supreme intelligence of creation, life and spiritual evolution by delving into personal and universal experiences. Mollura documents and gives examples of his personal experience with kundalini energy to make each insight clear and applicable to other people’s personal evolutions.

Combining wisdom from Lao Tsu, to Buddha, to Jesus and connecting them to modern spiritual beings like Wayne Dyer and Eckhart Tolle, Mollura also explains how they are relevant to daily work, families, and the challenges everyone faces. The author addresses specifically how he and his family worked through diseases in his son to the grieving of the loss of parents while connecting to powerful ideas and ancient wisdom.

Hoping to inspire and encourage one’s own journey of inner revolution and evolution, Mollura wants each of his readers to come away from reading his book with “A transformed vision of their own evolution which they find exciting and fun.”

“Autobiography of a New York City Salesman” is available for purchase on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Autobiography-York-City-Salesman-Transformation/dp/1982231742.

“Autobiography of a New York City Salesman”

By Rich Mollura

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 194 pages | ISBN 9781982231767

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 194 pages | ISBN 9781982231743

E-Book | 194 pages | ISBN 9781982231750

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Born in 1961, Rich Mollura lives on Long Island and has worked as a salesman for a Fortune 500 company in New York City for just under 40 years. He has a wife and two children. Mollura graduated out of Fordham University and has numerous sales accolades that helped him become one of the most successful and effective sales people for a company that will be 100 next year.

