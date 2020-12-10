Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
iXensor announces its residency at Johnson Innovation’s JLABS @ Shanghai to further develop smartphone-based rapid tests

iXensor joins Johnson & Johnson Innovation to expand the applications of PixoTech technology platform

PixoTech technology transforms smartphones into medical grade diagnostics at scale

SHANGHAI, CHINA, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iXensor announced today that, effective December 1st, it has become a resident of Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JLABS @ Shanghai. This is an important step toward further accelerating its PixoTech platform development and smartphone-based testing applications for new disease areas, leveraging JLABS’ global network and resources.

Johnson Innovation – JLABS is a premier life science incubator program. JLABS is a global network of open innovation ecosystems, enabling and empowering innovators to create and accelerate the delivery of life-enhancing health and wellness solutions to patients around the world. As a leader in innovation, JLABS helps entrepreneurs in the pharmaceutical, medical device, consumer and health tech bring healthcare solutions to patients and consumers. More information: http://jlabs.jnjinnovation.com/

The world is witnessing the accelerated trend of telemedicine and decentralizing medical services amid the current global public health crisis. As a resident of JLABS @ Shanghai, iXensor endeavors to expedite the development of smartphone-based at-home tests in the area of infectious, cardiovascular and neuroscience diseases. In the coming months, iXensor will seek to leverage the JLABS facilities, networks and expertise to demonstrate the value of smartphone-based rapid diagnostics in all potential areas and to amplify the power of self-testing.


About iXensor
iXensor, founded in 2012, is the global pioneer of mobile health. iXensor turns smartphones into lab-grade mobile medical diagnostics. In 2017, iXensor introduced the PixoTest® Blood Glucose Monitoring System as the world’s first US FDA approved smartphone camera-based blood test. Based on the core PixoTech® platform, iXensor has ventured into both at-home self-testing and professional clinical diagnostics across infectious diseases, women’s health, chronic diseases and cardiovascular diseases. Our vision is to make quality healthcare accessible and timely by driving the paradigm shift of point-of-care testing with the highly scalable PixoTech® platform.

