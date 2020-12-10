Affinor Growers Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Vertical Growing Technology

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affinor Growers Inc. (“Affinor” or the “Company”) (CSE: AFI) (OTCQB: RSSFF) is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 10,842,084 (“Patent 084”) on November 24, 2020 in relation to the Company’s vertical growing technology.



The Company’s initial robust design was a breakthrough in vertical farming technology. Patent 084 is heavily based on the Company’s initial concept but streamlines the design for ease of manufacturing, shipping, maintenance, and harvesting. The improvements will enable the Company to reduce costs and distribute to wider markets.

About Affinor

Affinor is a publicly traded company on the CSE under the symbol "AFI" and on the OTCQB under the symbol “RSSFF”. Affinor is focused on developing vertical farming technologies and using those technologies to grow fruits and vegetables in a sustainable manner.

To learn more about Affinor, visit: https://www.affinorgrowers.com/en.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Affinor Growers Inc.

Nick Brusatore

Director /CEO

nbrusatore@gmail.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward‐looking information. Forward‐looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “intend”, “should”, and similar expressions. Forward‐looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward‐looking information. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward‐looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company’s strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward‐looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward‐looking information contained in this news release represents the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.