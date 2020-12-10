The Futurist Institute Releases The Robot and Automation Almanac - 2021

Jason Schenker

Automation, AI, and Robots will be critical in 2021, as businesses, industries, and economies move to a new, new normal with COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

The year ahead will include big changes in the wake of COVID-19. The Robot and Automation Almanac - 2021 helps analysts, consultants, and leaders evaluate the biggest risks and opportunities for 2021.” — Jason Schenker, Chairman of The Futurist Institute