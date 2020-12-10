The Futurist Institute Releases The Robot and Automation Almanac - 2021
Automation, AI, and Robots will be critical in 2021, as businesses, industries, and economies move to a new, new normal with COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
The year ahead will include big changes in the wake of COVID-19. The Robot and Automation Almanac - 2021 helps analysts, consultants, and leaders evaluate the biggest risks and opportunities for 2021.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Futurist Institute has released the fourth annual edition of The Robot and Automation Almanac.
— Jason Schenker, Chairman of The Futurist Institute
The Robot and Automation Almanac - 2021 is an innovative work published by Prestige Professional Publishing. It contains essays from over 20 robot and automation experts, executives, practitioners, and investors that all answer one question: What will happen in the fields of robots, automation, and AI in 2021?
Jason Schenker, the Chairman of The Futurist institute and the world's leading financial futurist, has been the driving force and editor behind The Robot and Automation Almanac. "People are interested, curious, and concerned about robots, automation, and AI. So, we asked the question: What's next? This question has become more critical than ever in the wake of COVID-19. "
"The 2018 and 2020 editions of the almanac have been bestsellers, and we are proud and excited to release our 2021 edition to help people see how robots, automation, and AI will be impacting their companies, professions, and jobs in the year ahead as businesses and the economy transition to a new, new normal as COVID-19 vaccine distribution reaches scale, Schenker added."
The impressive list of contributors to The Robot and Automation Almanac - 2021 includes Michael Walton of Microsoft, Kevin Paramore of Yale Materials Handling Corporation, Brandon Coats of Material Handling Systems, Chris Lingamfelter of 6 River Systems, Djamila Amimer of Mind Senses Global, Kyle Palko of the U.S. Air Force and MIT AI Accelerator, Ragu Athinarayanan at Purdue University, Xiumin Diao at Purdue University, Balamurugan Balakreshnan at Purdue University, Matthew Frazier of Murata Machinery USA, Patrick Davison of MHI, Cecilia Boström at Kollmorgen, Garrett Place at ifm efector, Kaleb Steinhauer at Genesis Dimensions, Micah Green at MaidBot, Steven LaFevers at Hyster Company, Nawfal Patel at The Futurist Institute, Jacob Sotiriadis at the USAF Strategic Foresight and Futures Branch of AFWIC, Robert Handfield at NC State University, and Daniel Stanton of SecureMarking.
Jason Schenker edited as well as contributed to The Robot and Automation Almanac - 2021. He has written 31 books, including Jobs for Robots, The Future After COVID, The Promise of Blockchain, The Future of Finance After COVID, and Quantum: Computing Nouveau.
"The history of robots and automation is being written now," Schenker noted. "I am very excited that The Robot and Automation Almanac and all of its contributors will be part of that history."
The Robot and Automation Almanac - 2021 can be ordered online at www.RobotAlmanac.com.
