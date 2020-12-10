Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Size To Be Worth USD 3,951.1 Million by 2027 | Emergen Research

Surging demand for unmanned ground vehicles in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations is a significant factor influencing the Unmanned Ground Vehicle market growth.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global unmanned ground vehicle market is projected to be worth USD 3,951.1 Million by 2027, according to the current analysis by Emergen Research. The unmanned ground vehicle market is observing high demand attributed to its increasing demand in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations in the military & defense sector. The number of war field casualties may be considerably reduced by deploying surveillance and reconnaissance unmanned ground vehicles to fetch the area layout and associated hostile elements.

These robotic systems possess the ability to endure harsh terrain, triangulate enemy sites, sense toxic atmospheres, remotely detonate & defuse bombs, and accomplish numerous other missions that may be perilous to humans. In the U.S., in 2019, military spending rose by 5.3% to an overall USD 732.00 billion, which is equivalent to 38.0% of worldwide military spending. The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) appropriated USD 6.00 billion for ISR operation.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2019, BAE Systems made an announcement about the launch of a prototype unmanned ground vehicle platform, Robotic Technology Demonstrator (RTD), intended for deployment in the combat zone.

Unmanned ground vehicles find widespread use in law enforcement. These robotic systems are deployed for ground surveillance, urban street presence, peacekeeping operations, checkpoint operations, and to improve police & military raids in urban areas.

Various ground-breaking technologies are underway in the unmanned ground vehicles sector, ranging from small hybrid unmanned ground vehicle systems to futuristic unmanned vehicles for military applications. For instance, Robotics Research has developed the Pegasus Mini, the transformable hybrid Pegasus mini version, for operation on the ground and air.

Europe, led by Germany, held the second-largest military unmanned ground vehicle market share attributed to the development of advanced technologies in the military.

Key participants include Northrop Grumman Corporation, L3 Harris Technologies Inc., Autonomous Solutions, ICOR Technology, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Cobham PLC, RE2 Inc., QinetiQ, BAE Systems, and Nexter System, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market on the basis of operation mode, mobility, system, size, application, and region:

Operation Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Autonomous Remotely Operated Tethered

Mobility Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Wheeled Tracked Legged Hybrid

System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Payloads Navigation System Controller System Power System Others

Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Large Medium Small

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Commercial Military Law Enforcement



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



