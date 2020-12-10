Governor Abbott Announces Approval Of Major Disaster Declaration For Hurricane Laura

December 9, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement thanking President Trump for issuing a major disaster declaration for five of the Texas counties affected by Hurricane Laura. The Governor sent a letter to President Trump in September requesting this declaration to assist in recovery efforts following the impact of the storm.

This Major Disaster Declaration includes Public Assistance for Debris Removal (Category A), Emergency Protective Measures (Category B), and Permanent Work (Categories C-G) for Galveston, Jasper, Jefferson, Newton, and Orange Counties. The declaration also includes access to the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

“I thank President Trump for issuing a Major Disaster Declaration for five of the Texas counties that were affected by Hurricane Laura,” said Governor Abbott. “The President’s declaration opens up new recovery resources and crucial assistance that will help Texas communities rebuild from this storm."