Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,041 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,896 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Announces Approval Of Major Disaster Declaration For Hurricane Laura

December 9, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement thanking President Trump for issuing a major disaster declaration for five of the Texas counties affected by Hurricane Laura. The Governor sent a letter to President Trump in September requesting this declaration to assist in recovery efforts following the impact of the storm.  

This Major Disaster Declaration includes Public Assistance for Debris Removal (Category A), Emergency Protective Measures (Category B), and Permanent Work (Categories C-G) for Galveston, Jasper, Jefferson, Newton, and Orange Counties. The declaration also includes access to the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

“I thank President Trump for issuing a Major Disaster Declaration for five of the Texas counties that were affected by Hurricane Laura,” said Governor Abbott. “The President’s declaration opens up new recovery resources and crucial assistance that will help Texas communities rebuild from this storm." 

You just read:

Governor Abbott Announces Approval Of Major Disaster Declaration For Hurricane Laura

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.