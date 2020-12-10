iMD & Factually Health Take Health Information to the Next Level

iMD and Factually Health Partner to Provide AI – Powered COVID-19 Myth Busting Tool to Partners, Clinicians and Patients

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- iMD Health Global (a subsidiary of CloudMD Software & Services) is excited to announce that it has partnered with Factually Health to enhance iMD’s clients and patients experience by providing access to Factually Health’s COVID-19 tool that busts myths and fake news information LINK HERE . Factually Health builds AI technology to score the credibility of online health information. Their AI-driven COVID-19 misinformation busting tool will be a great addition to iMD’s platform which is the largest, vetted and trusted medical information library in Canada.As the number of people who use the web to find health information keeps growing, tech to combat misinformation has become essential and critical. In a 2019 interview, the Head of Google Health reported there were more than 500 million searches for health information, every day.According to iMD Health and Factually Health, 83 % of adults in Canada use the internet for health info searches and 47% of patients reported feeling anxious as a result of their findings. In addition, a survey from Carleton University found that nearly half (46%) of Canadians believe at least one COVID-19 conspiracy theory or myth. Misinformation about COVID-19, or any health issue, is pervasive. It puts a burden not only on patients trying to make important health choices, but also on: health care providers debunking what patients access online, health content providers producing or trying to moderate factual and timely material, and payers paying for the impact of misinformation.Dr. Lina Forcier, epidemiologist and CEO of Factually Health commented that “examples of the impacts of misinformation during the pandemic have multiplied: hydroxychloroquine poisoning admissions, acutely ill people due to ingesting disinfectant, and deaths and blindness from alcohol poisoning have all increased exponentially. Plus, doctors are spending time debunking information instead of diagnosis and treating.” She adds, “currently, there’s a UK study being peer-reviewed that shows a dramatic decrease in the number of people that decide to get vaccinated when they consume misinformation. The resulting cost to healthcare systems is immense. In the US, even pre COVID-19, misinformation on vaccine-preventable disease was already costing 9 billion dollars a year.”“With the pandemic continuing across the globe, there is a great need for digital tools,” said Kevin Delano, President & CEO of iMD Health. “We are excited to partner with Factually Health in order to provide Canadians with access to split-second analysis of the credibility of COVID-19 information, in a time when it is crucial to be properly informed.” Furthermore; “there are many studies that show the impact of a more engaged and informed patient has on treatment compliance and cost savings to the healthcare system, the biggest hurdles are the lack of time and lack of tools to help patients figure out what information is credible or not. We believe this partnership satisfies both those concerns.”Factually Health’s integration with iMD Health will provide clinicians and their patients with the best, real-time, resources to fight misinformation on COVID-19.About Factually HealthFactually Health is a Montreal based company whose mission is to fight the deluge of health misinformation that has become rampant online. With its proprietary AI approach to scoring the credibility of health info in real-time, Factually Health is invaluable to various stakeholders, including: health content producers for screening and moderation, health providers for information sharing and education, and digital health platforms for patient engagement and strengthening their brand. Furthermore, the data collected from patients using the tools provides real world evidence that is valuable to all stakeholders. The company addresses the credibility of information in different diseases and health issues such as COVID-19, cancer, mental health, sleep disorders, women's health, diabetes, and vaccines. Factually Health makes sense of the health information available online!For more information, contact Lina Forcier, CEO, at Lina@Factually.HealthAbout iMD Health GlobaliMD Health Global is a Toronto-based ehealth software development company, focused on innovating healthcare education. Since 2010, iMD has grown into Canada’s largest digital patient engagement platform. Centred “At The Point of Care”, healthcare professionals use iMD’s cloud-based platform (in clinic or virtual consults) to engage with their patients at a deeper level and optimize knowledge transfer surrounding a patient’s condition and treatment plan. This is done through the seamless integration of over 80,000 images, booklets, and video resources, (covering 2,100 medical topics) into an award-winning user interface that makes patient education both efficient and effective. At the end of a patient’s consult, a summary of all the discussed information can be emailed to the patient to review and continue their learning journey at home, improving their health literacy and adherence to their treatment plan. The iMD platform is utilized by 10,000 clinicians (doctor’s, nurses and pharmacists in, clinics, hospitals, pharmacies, infusion clinics and in homecare settings. For more information please visit: www.imdhealth.com and https://app.imdhealth.com/ iMD Health is a subsidiary of CloudMD Software & Services (TSXV: DOC)For more information, contact Kevin Delano, CEO kevin.delano@imdhealth.comAbout CloudMD Software & ServicesCloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) is a telehealth company revolutionizing the delivery of healthcare to patients. CloudMD is digitizing the delivery of healthcare by providing a patient centric approach, with an emphasis on continuity of care. The Company offers SAAS based health technology solutions to healthcare providers across North America and has developed proprietary technology that delivers quality healthcare through a holistic offering including hybrid primary care clinics, specialist care, telemedicine, mental health support, educational resources and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD currently services a combined ecosystem of over 500 clinics, almost 4000 licensed practitioners and 8 million patient charts across North America. www.cloudmd.ca For more information, contact Julia Becker, VP Investor Relations julia@cloudmd.caContact Info:Kevin DelanoiMD Health Globalkevin.delano@imdhealth.com