PSD NEWS RELEASE: DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY EMPLOYEES, INCLUDING DIRECTOR AND DEPUTY DIRECTORS, WORKING REMOTELY AFTER EMPLOYEE TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

Posted on Dec 9, 2020 in Latest News, Newsroom

HONOLULU – An employee assigned to the Sheriff Division administrative staff reported a positive COVID-19 test result to the Department of Public Safety (PSD) Tuesday evening. Employees who were identified as possibly having had direct contact with the individual were told to work from home while awaiting test results. Top administrative officials who will be teleworking include the Public Safety Director and Deputy Directors for Law Enforcement, Corrections and Administration. COVID-19 testing was offered by PSD for staff who were identified and told to stay home. The Department of Health was notified and has already begun contact tracing. Staff were advised to closely monitor for signs and symptoms and to immediately report if they feel sick, don’t come to work, and see their private health care providers for further evaluation.  

“One member of our administrative staff has tested positive for COVID-19 and for that reason, in accordance with the best public health practices and protocol from the Department of Health and the CDC, the rest of my team, myself included, is working from home,” said Max Otani, PSD director. “For most of us, the contact with this employee was minimal, which means we are at a very low risk for catching the virus, but out of an abundance of caution I have ordered identified staff to enact full safety measures.”

PSD offices, where this individual either worked or visited, were sanitized or have sanitization efforts underway.

All staff are regularly reminded to practice all CDC/DOH health safety measures, including wearing a face covering, frequent hand washing, social distancing, sanitizing common spaces frequently and practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of transmission.  

# # #

Toni Schwartz Public Information Officer Hawaii Department of Public Safety Office: 808-587-1358 Cell: 808-683-5507 [email protected] http://hawaii.gov/psd/ Facebook: www.Facebook.com/HawaiiPSD Twitter: www.Twitter.com/HawaiiPSD

