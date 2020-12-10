Tennessee Highway Patrol Colonel Derek Stewart Announces Retirement; Lieutenant Colonel Matt Perry Promoted To Colonel

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Highway Patrol Colonel Dereck Stewart has announced that he will retire December 15, 2020 after 33 years of distinguished service to the State of Tennessee.

Colonel Stewart became a state trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol in Montgomery County in 1987 and rose through the ranks before he became Colonel in 2018. Notably, Colonel Stewart became the first African-American Colonel in the history of the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

“Serving the Tennessee Highway Patrol as the 14th Colonel is one of the greatest honors of my career,” said Colonel Dereck Stewart. “I joined this organization, as so many others before me, in hopes of making a positive difference. I love this organization, all that it represents and stands for.”

Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long said, “Colonel Stewart is the exemplar of the trooper values and has led the THP with integrity and professionalism. I can assure you, there was no more prominent champion for the troopers and the brand of the THP than him.”

Colonel Stewart has been influential in the law enforcement community as a whole – serving most recently on the International Association of Chiefs of Police Board of Directors. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, Session 230 and the FBI National Executive Institute, Session 39. Colonel Stewart earned a bachelor’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University.