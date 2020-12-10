Tissue Imaging Market Size To Be Worth USD 27.32 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research

The growing incidences of infectious disease is one of the significant factors influencing the Tissue Imaging market growth.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Tissue Imaging Market is projected to be worth USD 27.32 Billion by 2027, according to the current analysis by Emergen Research. The tissue imaging market is observing high demand attributed to the growing incidence of infectious diseases. Emerging infectious diseases pose a substantial burden on public health and economies worldwide and are considered to be triggered essentially by socio-economic, ecological, and environmental factors. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically raised cognizance of the worldwide burden of infectious disease and about the readiness of public health systems to combat the spread of such diseases.

Increased funding for research and development of antimicrobial susceptibility testing is a crucial factor driving the tissue imaging market demand. In February 2020, Becton, Dickinson, and Company made an announcement about a USD 6.0 million agreement with the Fleming Fund, a program by the Department of Healthcare and Social Care in the U.K. that aids low- and middle-income nations worldwide to tackle antimicrobial resistance. Becton, Dickinson, and Company, through this contract, will offer diagnostic/imaging apparatus and informatics solutions to assist in infection diagnosis and help physicians deliver suitable antimicrobial prescriptions.

In May 2020, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. introduced the GelDoc Go Imaging System, designed for documenting protein colorimetric bolts, gels & nucleic acids, and stain-free gels & bolts.

Immunofluorescence staining held a significant tissue imaging market share in 2019 and deploys cultured cell lines or tissue sections as a source of antigen and identifies particular recognition of autoantibodies to native autoantigens present on fixed tissue/cell. The availability of several antigenic targets offers exceptional complete sensitivity.

Direct visualization/imaging of diseased tissues is beneficial in recognizing patients at high cardiovascular complication risks, enabling doctors to offer customized risk-based treatment.

The tissue imaging market dominance of the North American region is due to the increasing incidences of cancer, increased funding for research and development activities, growing demand for customized medicine, proteomics research technological progressions, and the presence of key tissue imaging firms in the region.

Key participants include Abcam PLC, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Fluidigm Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Biocare Medical, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Nikon Corporation, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Tissue Imaging Market on the basis of technology, product, application, end-user, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Mass Spectroscopy Immunohistochemistry Flow Cytometry Digital Pathology In Situ Hybridization Immunofluorescence Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Platforms Microscopes Consumables Software Accessories

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Disease Research Oncology Research Infectious Diseases Research Neurological Disease Research Cardiovascular Disease Research Immunological Disease Research Others Diagnostics Oncology Diagnostics Infectious Diseases Diagnostics Neurological Disease Diagnostics Cardiovascular Disease Diagnostics Immunological Disease Diagnostics Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals & Clinics Pharmaceutical Companies Research Institutes Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



