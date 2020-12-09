Arrest Made in a Homicide: 2900 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Thursday, November 26, 2020, in the 2900 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 9:29 am, members of the Second District responded to the listed location for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, members located an adult male inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Members located an additional adult male victim in the hallway, suffering from a gunshot wound. The surviving victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 39 year-old Edward Pearson, of no fixed address.

On Wednesday, December 9, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 27 year-old Ernest Cleveland, of Suitland MD, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed and Assault with Intent to Kill.

Additionally, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, Cleveland has been charged in reference to an offense that occurred on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in the 1400 block of Cedar Street, Southeast. In that offense, at approximately 5:00 pm, the suspect, who was in a vehicle, approached the victim, while they were in their vehicle, and brandished a handgun towards the victim. A firearm and narcotics were recovered. Cleveland was additionally charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession with Intent to Distribute MDMA.

At the time of his arrest, Cleveland was under supervision with the Maryland Department of Public Safety & Correctional Services, Division of Parole & Probation. He has several prior arrests to include Destruction of Property, Possession of a BB Gun on Public Space, Simple Assault, and UCSA Possession of Marijuana.