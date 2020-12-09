Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Homicide Offense: 1600 Block of Olive Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a Homicide offense that occurred on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in the 1600 block of Olive Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 1:50 pm, the suspect entered a residence under construction at the listed location. The suspect brandished a firearm and fired a shot at the victim. The suspect took property then fled the scene. The victim sustained life threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment. On Monday, November 23, 2020, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

 

The decedent has been identified as 48 year-old Elias Flores, of Adelphi, MD.

 

On Wednesday, December 9, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Fugitive Regional Task Force (CARFTF) arrested 26 year-old George Miller, of Capitol Heights, MD. He has been charged with First Degree Murder While Armed.

