For immediate release: December 9, 2020 (20-240)

Contact: Sharon Moysiuk, Communications 360-549-6471

King County massage therapist suspended on allegations of sexual misconduct

OLYMPIA – State health officials immediately suspended the credential of King County massage therapist Kenton George Miller (MA.60790981) pending further legal action.

Miller was criminally charged in King County Superior Court with two counts of indecent liberties, a felony sex offense, after two female clients alleged that Miller inappropriately touched them during their massage sessions.

Miller cannot practice as a massage therapist in Washington until the charges are resolved. He has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the charges and the suspension.

The Department of Health and Board of Massage protect and promote public health, safety, and welfare in Washington by regulating the competency and quality of health care providers. The agency establishes, monitors, and enforces qualifications for licensing, consistent standards of practice, continuing competency mechanisms, and discipline. Rules, policies, and procedures promote the delivery of quality health care to people in Washington.

The DOH website is your source for a healthy dose of information. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Sign up for the DOH blog, Public Health Connection.

###

Printable Version (PDF)