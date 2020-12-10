Middlesex Barracks / Violation(s) of an Order Against Stalking

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20A305197

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler

STATION: Middlesex Barracks

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 12/08/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rolston Rd. Waitsfield, VT

VIOLATION: Violation(s) of an Order Against Stalking

ACCUSED: Sarah Bray

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

VICTIM: Lorriane Bouchard

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/05/2020 and 12/08/2020, Troopers at the Middlesex

Barracks received reports of Sarah Bray (36) conducting in behavior which

violates an Order Against Stalking for Lorriane Bouchard. On 12/09/2020, Bray

was flash cited to appear in the Washington County Superior Court - Criminal

Division to answer to the charge of Violation of an Order Against Stalking.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/10/2020 at 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: None

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

